Check out our activities for the Week of May 4, 2026

Excerpt from “They Film the Darkness" by Michelle Ellner
Over the weekend, CODEPINK held protest outside a weapons manufacturing facility in Sonoma County. The demonstration included a memorial and vigil for the 168 girls killed in the Minab school bombing.
Put Hegseth in the Hotseat to answer for the Minab bombing!
TOP ACTIONS
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Add your name to our open letter of support to late University of Michigan researcher Dr. Danhao Wang's family.
- CODEPINK, along with thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry workers, says #BlockTheMerger! Urge Attorney General Rob Bonta to do right by the American people!
- Demand our media advocate for peace, not war!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Canada Is Quietly Putting War Into Your Portfolio
- How U.S. Militarization Is Redefining the Americas: Elastic Borders and Fortress Capitalism
- May Day 2026: National Shutdown! Reportback
- Is this really “game-changing”?
- CODEPINK Bay Area to Hold 20th Annual Mother's Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace
- Maria Corina Machado and DOE Secretary Chris Wright DISRUPTED at AI+ Expo in D.C.
- CODEPINK Portland to Hold "Mothers Against War: A Community Picnic for Peace"
- CODEPINK Detroit to Hold Mother's Day Diaper Drive
- DC CODEPINK Holds at Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge in Support of Guido Reichstadter
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May 2026
RADIO
Episode 350: Golden Dome Boondoggle: People in the US live paycheck to paycheck while the Trump administration demands billions more to escalate the arms race in space with a missile defense (offense) shield modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome. Marcy Winograd interviews Bruce Gagnon, founder of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, on why the Dome is a disaster in waiting. Alice Slater, board member of World Beyond War, follows with a call to ban the bomb and sign on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
VIDEO
First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (Santa Marta, Colombia)
VIDEO
Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: Breaking the Rules
TOP TWEET #1
BREAKING: An Israeli court has extended the illegal detention of Global Sumud Flotilla activists Thiago Ávila and Saif Abu Keshek by two days.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 3, 2026
Israel has subjected the two to extreme brutality and held them in isolation since abducting them in international waters on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/JZ1ysOktLD
TOP TWEET #2
🇵🇸 ⛵️ Yesterday, four boats from the @GazaFFlotilla set sail for Gaza from Sicily.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 3, 2026
Even in the face of illegal Israeli aggression at sea, solidarity with Palestine cannot be deterred.
Delivering aid is not a crime. The siege of Gaza is. pic.twitter.com/fbt77yfjWO
TOP TWEET #3
This is a lie.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 6, 2026
After the policy was announced, the US Chargé d'Affairs to Cuba @MikeHammerUSA said verbatim: "Now there's going to be a real blockade. Nothing is getting in. No more oil is coming." https://t.co/3HMwvYfXOc
@codepinkalert
"PETE HEGSETH YOU'RE A WAR CRIMINAL!" Today in Pete Hegseth's Senate hearing, a CODEPINK activist disrupted the proceedings to demand Hegseth's arrest for war crimes.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
After five days on top of the bridge, Guido is finally coming down. Through wind, rain, and exhaustion, he stayed up there to sound the alarm about the wars in Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine and to remind all of us that silence is not an option. He risked his life to send a message and now we all have a responsibility to do more. Thank you, Guido.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Remember María Corina Machado? the Venezuelan politician who dedicated her so-called “Nobel Peace Prize” to Donald Trump? Today, CODEPINK activists interrupted her speech and gave her a more fitting award instead: the Monroe Doctrine Award. For outstanding dedication to U.S. intervention, sanctions, regime change, and empire in Latin America. A politician who supported sanctions that devastated Venezuelan families, backed invasion threats, and supports Israel’s genocide in Gaza does not represent peace. She represents war, colonization, and U.S. hegemony. Congratulations, Maria.♬ original sound - CODEPINK