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Check out our activities for the Week of May 4, 2026

Excerpt from “They Film the Darkness" by Michelle Ellner

Read it here!

Over the weekend, CODEPINK held protest outside a weapons manufacturing facility in Sonoma County. The demonstration included a memorial and vigil for the 168 girls killed in the Minab school bombing.

Put Hegseth in the Hotseat to answer for the Minab bombing!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 350: Golden Dome Boondoggle: People in the US live paycheck to paycheck while the Trump administration demands billions more to escalate the arms race in space with a missile defense (offense) shield modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome. Marcy Winograd interviews Bruce Gagnon, founder of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, on why the Dome is a disaster in waiting. Alice Slater, board member of World Beyond War, follows with a call to ban the bomb and sign on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (Santa Marta, Colombia)

VIDEO

Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: Breaking the Rules

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@codepinkalert

"PETE HEGSETH YOU'RE A WAR CRIMINAL!" Today in Pete Hegseth's Senate hearing, a CODEPINK activist disrupted the proceedings to demand Hegseth's arrest for war crimes.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

After five days on top of the bridge, Guido is finally coming down. Through wind, rain, and exhaustion, he stayed up there to sound the alarm about the wars in Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine and to remind all of us that silence is not an option. He risked his life to send a message and now we all have a responsibility to do more. Thank you, Guido.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Remember María Corina Machado? the Venezuelan politician who dedicated her so-called “Nobel Peace Prize” to Donald Trump? Today, CODEPINK activists interrupted her speech and gave her a more fitting award instead: the Monroe Doctrine Award. For outstanding dedication to U.S. intervention, sanctions, regime change, and empire in Latin America. A politician who supported sanctions that devastated Venezuelan families, backed invasion threats, and supports Israel’s genocide in Gaza does not represent peace. She represents war, colonization, and U.S. hegemony. Congratulations, Maria.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK