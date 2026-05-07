FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Disrupts Warmongers Maria Corina Machado and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright at the AI+ Expo 2026

WASHINGTON D.C. – Taking advantage of every opportunity to disrupt business as usual for those who cheer on war, CODEPINK disrupted Maria Cornina Machado and later Secretary of Energy Chris Wright at two separate events during the first day of the AI+ Expo 2026 in D.C.

The activists who disrupted Machado satirically awarded her with the "Monroe Doctrine Award" on behalf of the weapons contractors and greedy corporations after Venezuela’s oil, gold, and rare earth minerals. Machado was recently (and quite ludicrously) awarded the Nobel Peace Prize while she was simultaneously calling for and campaigning for the Trump administration to bomb her country and kill the very people she wishes to govern.

"Maria Corina Machado is the most worthy recipient of the Monroe/Donroe Award. She has backed every war crime and massacre committed by the US government and its allies over the last two decades, including the killing of over 100 Venezuelans and Cubans during the January 3rd invasion,” explained CODEPINK disrupter Denis Rogatyuk.

“Machado’s ultimate dream is a Venezuela completely dominated by US and Israeli interests, and any sense of true sovereignty or independence completely crushed," said CODEINK co-founder Medea Benjamin.

Moments later, another activist disrupted the Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright. Wright has recently joined Secretary of State Marco Rubio in denying that the United States government is imposing a fuel blockade on Cuba despite the fact that they have repeatedly stated that was their goal since the executive order was issued by President Trump on January 29, 2026. As Secretary of Energy, Wright has openly supported a series of recent U.S.-led resource-driven wars, including military actions against Venezuela, the embargo on Cuba, and the war on Iran—each of which is an attempt by the United States to secure control over the resources of sovereign nations, to benefit the oil executives and weapons manufacturers at the expense of the people and the planet.

“Chris Wright and the Dept of Energy are in bed with the Department of War. We must end all these wars for oil and resources,” said CODEPINK organizer Olivia DiNucci.

“This is an AI expo of death & destruction—not innovation. We need to end the war in Iran, genocide in Palestine—these are climate catastrophes! This is the guy who is denying there is an oil blockade on Cuba! We will never trust these tyrants,” she continued.

All disrupters were kicked out of the expo by event security. No arrests were made. For more information, please contact Melissa at [email protected].

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