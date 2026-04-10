Episode 350: Golden Dome Boondoggle: People in the US live paycheck to paycheck while the Trump administration demands billions more to escalate the arms race in space with a missile defense (offense) shield modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome. Marcy Winograd interviews Bruce Gagnon, founder of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, on why the Dome is a disaster in waiting. Alice Slater, board member of World Beyond War, follows with a call to ban the bomb and sign on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.