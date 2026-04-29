FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Detroit Announces Mother's Day Diaper Drive

DETROIT – CODEPINK Detroit will host a community diaper drive on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in Clark Park, 1130 Clark Ave., Detroit. The event aims to collect diapers of all sizes and monetary donations to support local families and mutual aid organizations.

The diaper drive coincides with the "Moms Against ICE" rally and protest, a family-friendly event organized by Detroit CAC, emphasizing the community's commitment to supporting mothers and families in need.

CODEPINK Detroit encourages community members to participate by donating diapers of all sizes. All collected items will be distributed to families within the community and local mutual aid organizations, ensuring direct support to those in need.

For more information, please contact Julie LeBar at [email protected]

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