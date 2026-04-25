5 May 2026

CODEPINK Sonoma County

Thank you to everyone who joined across the country for May Day! International Worker's Day 2026 was a call to learn more about our part as workers in the peace movement and a day to raise the alarm that our work and time will not support the U.S. war machine agenda. You answered that call with beautiful visuals and actions. In a sustained response to the ongoing genocide on Palestine, the war on Iran, on Venezuela, on Cuba, and the criminalization of our neighbors here — we shut it down!

And this is just the beginning! Check out some photos from across the country and learn how you can stay in action for peace and justice!

☮️ Check out some highlights!

San Diego!

Chicago!

LA!

Dallas!

DC!

Sonoma County!

Check out the rest of the photos HERE!

Thank you to everyone who showed up for each other, for our transnational feminist community, and for PEACE!

📣💖 Stay in action!

And join our Mother's Day Call to End War!

Love and solidarity,

The ENTIRE CODEPINK team

P.S. Grab fresh arrivals at the CODEPINK Store!