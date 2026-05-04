Maria Corina Machado and DOE Secretary Chris Wright DISRUPTED at AI+ Expo in D.C.
7 May 2026

CODEPINK Portland to Hold "Mothers Against War: A Community Picnic for Peace"
5 May 2026

CODEPINK Detroit to Hold Mother's Day Diaper Drive
5 May 2026

DC CODEPINK Holds at Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge in Support of Guido Reichstadter
4 May 2026