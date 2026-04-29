FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 4, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

DC CODEPINK to Hold Rally Supporting Antiwar Activist Guido Reichstadter on Bridge

WASHINGTON, D.C. —CODEPINK and local peace activists will gather Monday afternoon at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge to support Marine veteran and father Guido Reichstadter, who has been protesting the United States’ war on Iran by occupying the bridge's arch since Friday. The rally aims to amplify Reichstadter's message: "Hands off Iran! Hands off Lebanon! Free Palestine!"

The rally is scheduled for Monday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on the Anacostia side. Participants will also organize a car caravan across the bridge, displaying signs that read "No War for Israel."

Reichstadter, a 45-year-old Marine veteran and father from Florida, ascended the 168-foot arch of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on May 1 to protest the U.S. bombing of a girls' school in Minab, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of at least 165 people, most of them children. He has remained atop the bridge for four days, calling for an end to the conflict and a global ban on the development of artificial intelligence. Authorities have been monitoring the situation, and Reichstadter has indicated plans to descend soon, though no specific timeline has been provided.

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