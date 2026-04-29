ARRESTED: CODEPINK Activist Disrupts War Criminal Pete Hegseth During Senate Hearing
30 April 2026

CODEPINK Sonoma County to Hold 'Shutdown the War Economy' May Day Protest Outside General Dynamics
29 April 2026

CODEPINK San Pedro to Hold "Palestine Report Back: On the Ground in the Occupied West Bank"
29 April 2026

“ARREST HEGSETH FOR WAR CRIMES!” CODEPINK Confronts Secretary of War (Crimes) Pete Hegseth
29 April 2026