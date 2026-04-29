FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Portland to Host Mother's Day Community Picnic

PORTLAND – CODEPINK Portland will host "Mothers Against War: A Community Picnic for Peace" on May 9, 2026, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Laurelhurst Park, 3799 SE Stark St. The event aims to educate attendees about the anti-war origins of Mother's Day and foster community engagement.

The picnic will feature a reading of Julia Ward Howe's original Mother's Day Proclamation, emphasizing the day's historical call for peace. Participants will also recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Earth, underscoring a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Family-friendly activities are planned, including art projects where families can create anti-war themed artwork together. The event is designed to be inclusive, offering opportunities for children and adults to engage in meaningful discussions about peace.

"I wanted to honor the original anti-war Mother's Day proclamation by spending an afternoon with our community, imagining and sharing our hopes for a peaceful world," said event organizer Kate Gillespie.

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