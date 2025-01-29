Check out our activities for the Week of January 27, 2025

Excerpt from Turning it Back, by CODEPINK's War is Not Green Campaigner and East Coast Regional Organizer, Aaron
This week CODEPINK lauched the "Peace Clock" at the United Nations to start moving the hands of the Doomsday Clock away from midnight and towards peace. Here is how we can move the clock’s hand back:
TOP ACTIONS
- Tell Trump the World Wants Peace Now!
- Tell Congress: No more weapons for endless war in Ukraine.
- Tell TikTok CEO and Bytedance Executives: Don’t Sell Out!
- Stop imagining doomsday & start creating peace!
- Tell the World Medical Association to call for the release of medics in Israeli detention!
- Maersk: CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
- Tell Unilever: Back Off Ben & Jerry's!
- Tell the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command: The Pacific Needs to Survive! Close Our Bases!
- Support the Lawsuit Against California Congressmen Complicit in Genocide!
- Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from Israeli Detention!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- CODEPINK Launches The Peace Clock - An Alternative to the Doomsday Clock
- CODEPINK Stands With Colombia's Demand of Humane Treatment of Migrants
- Trump’s Foreign Policy Is About Pushing Back on China
- Turning Back the Clock From Doomsday to Global Peace
- Don't buy this lie
- Turning it back
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Maybe Doom Isn't Scary Enough
- Holocaust Remembrance Day — U.S. government Remembrance is without one word about the ongoing Israeli and U.S. Genocide of Gaza
- Peace Gathering Unites East Bay Activists for Free Palestine
- DeepSeek Shows Another World is Possible
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up January, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
Campaign Organizing 101
WEBINAR
Local Peace Economy Gathering: January 29, 2025
VIDEO
Can we turn back the doomsday clock?
TOP TWEET #1
Thanks to President Petro, Colombians are returning with dignity.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 28, 2025
This isn’t about Trump being “tough” — it’s Colombia showing the world how to defend its people and demand respect.
We stand with the people of Colombia and we echo Petro’s call for dignified treatment of ALL… https://t.co/3S7lH72065
TOP TWEET #2
Israeli soldiers shot at an Palestine Red Crescent ambulance in Rafah.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 28, 2025
Despite the ceasefire, the IOF continue committing war crimes.pic.twitter.com/gCdnwX1Qgj
TOP TWEET #3
Yesterday in Havana, young Cubans illuminated the night with torches to honor José Martí’s 172nd birthday, standing with unwavering resolve. Their message to the U.S. was clear: End the hostility. Guided by Martí’s timeless words, ‘For him, too, I have a white rose,’ Cuba’s youth… pic.twitter.com/MfkE3hKkY7— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 28, 2025
@codepinkalert
BREAKING: Canada joins the U.S., and things go downhill FAST. No more universal healthcare, just ‘Donald’s’ burgers and endless wars! Don’t worry, it’s just a joke… or is it?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
The U.S. planning to sending 30,000 migrants to Guantánamo on occupied Cuban land. This is not new, but it needs to end♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
The U.S. rushed to put Cuba back on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list to tighten the blockade and strangle its economy. Johana Tablada explains how this wasn’t about security, it was about isolation and economic warfare. By adding Cuba to the list, the U.S. has made it harder for travelers, especially Europeans, to visit. Anyone who goes to Cuba is now ineligible for the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (ESTA), discouraging tourism to Cuba out of fear it will complicate future travel to the U.S. At the same time, U.S. policies that claim to reduce migration are the same ones forcing Cubans to leave their homeland. Despite the pressure, Cuba stands strong. Add your name to back the Good Neighbor policy to bring back peace and cooperation with Latin America: https://www.codepink.org/goodneighbor♬ original sound - CODEPINK