Check out our activities for the Week of January 27, 2025

Excerpt from Turning it Back, by CODEPINK's War is Not Green Campaigner and East Coast Regional Organizer, Aaron

This week CODEPINK lauched the "Peace Clock" at the United Nations to start moving the hands of the Doomsday Clock away from midnight and towards peace. Here is how we can move the clock’s hand back:

In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, we hear from Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle, co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), a global network of medical professionals dedicated to confronting genocide and advocating for the protection of healthcare in conflict zones. A Palestinian pediatric neurologist at Boston Children's Hospital and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Kuemmerle's work is driven by her commitment to justice and equity in healthcare. In the second half of our program, CODEPINK activists Marcy Winograd and Teri Mattson discuss the impact of a Trump presidency on Latin America, where Mexico's President Claudia Scheinbaum promises to make climate a top priority.

Campaign Organizing 101

Local Peace Economy Gathering: January 29, 2025

Can we turn back the doomsday clock?

BREAKING: Canada joins the U.S., and things go downhill FAST. No more universal healthcare, just ‘Donald’s’ burgers and endless wars! Don’t worry, it’s just a joke… or is it?

The U.S. planning to sending 30,000 migrants to Guantánamo on occupied Cuban land. This is not new, but it needs to end

The U.S. rushed to put Cuba back on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list to tighten the blockade and strangle its economy. Johana Tablada explains how this wasn’t about security, it was about isolation and economic warfare. By adding Cuba to the list, the U.S. has made it harder for travelers, especially Europeans, to visit. Anyone who goes to Cuba is now ineligible for the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (ESTA), discouraging tourism to Cuba out of fear it will complicate future travel to the U.S. At the same time, U.S. policies that claim to reduce migration are the same ones forcing Cubans to leave their homeland. Despite the pressure, Cuba stands strong. Add your name to back the Good Neighbor policy to bring back peace and cooperation with Latin America: https://www.codepink.org/goodneighbor

