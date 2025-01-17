On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Instead, what he’s done is withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and the WHO, further militarize the border, unleash ICE, push warmongering cabinet appointees and try to freeze funding for Medicaid. It’s been over a week since Trump returned to the White House – and US taxpayers are still paying the tab for a proxy war!

Tell Congress: Stop the $200 Billion raid on the US Treasury. We need healthcare not warfare!

Those who want to pump more weapons into Ukraine argue that we must stop Russia before it seizes all of Europe because, critics contend, Russia’s true aim is an imperial one. This argument fails to recognize that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though not justified, was provoked by decades of NATO expansion along Russia’s border, posing what Russian leaders viewed as an existential risk to their sovereignty and security. We also know that prior to the Russian invasion, a US-backed coup in 2014 triggered a civil war in eastern Ukraine that took the lives of 14,000 people, most of them civilians.

The bottom line? There is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. The only solution is a diplomatic one that recognizes the security interests of both Ukraine and Russia. If Donald Trump is so worried about the federal budget, he should cut costs by defunding war! Congress needs to turn up the pressure on him.

While BlackRock profiteers jet to Ukraine to privatize industries nationalized under the Soviet Union, US taxpayers struggle with urgent needs at home. A staggering 47.4 million Americans lived in food-insecure households in 2023. In 2024, 770,000 people were homeless, and one out of four people couldn’t pay their medical bills. Sixty percent of US residents live paycheck to paycheck. More and more of us are on the run, as climate catastrophes–fires, floods, and hurricanes–ravage our communities while government agencies lack resources for emergency services.

The truth is the material conditions for people in this country will not improve until we redefine our priorities and redirect money from war to human needs.

Medea & Marcy, CODEPINK