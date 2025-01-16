FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 27, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Stands in Solidarity with Colombian President Petro: Treat Migrants With Dignity

CODEPINK stands in full support of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s decision to reject U.S. military deportation flights, a move that upholds the dignity and humanity of migrants in the face of cruel and inhumane U.S. immigration policies.

For too long, the U.S. has imposed its will on Latin American nations, using economic coercion and threats to force compliance with policies that dehumanize and destabilize. The Trump administration’s retaliatory tariffs on Colombian goods, from coffee to flowers, are yet another example of how the U.S. weaponizes trade and diplomacy to strong-arm sovereign nations into submission. These punitive measures only hurt working people, both in Colombia and in the U.S., while doing nothing to address the root causes of migration, particularly U.S. interventionist policies.

In contrast to the harsh measures taken by Trump, President Petro has offered the use of Colombia’s presidential plane to transport Colombians back home. This act underscores Colombia’s commitment to treating its citizens with the respect they deserve, something the U.S. has failed to do in its heavy-handed deportation tactics.

President Petro’s response highlights an important truth: migration is not a crime, and those seeking safety and opportunity deserve dignity, not deportation via military aircraft. Instead of ramping up economic threats and punitive actions, the U.S. should take a hard look at its own policies, including measures that have fueled displacement, such as economic sanctions.

We urge the Trump administration to reverse course, respect Colombia’s sovereignty, and address the real issues at hand: the urgent need for just and humane immigration policies that prioritize people over profits and militarization.

###