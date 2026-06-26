Episode 361: Stop Bitching and Engage: Peter Coyote on Peace, Power, and Resistance: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans speaks with actor, author, and longtime peace activist Peter Coyote about his journey from the 1961 anti-nuclear protest at the White House to a lifetime of organizing for peace and justice. Together, they discuss the dangers of militarism, money in politics, Christian nationalism, and why real change begins when ordinary people organize and act together.
Got an idea for an episode? Get in touch with Michelle
Continue Listening
Episode 360: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza
18 July 2026
On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, we...
Episode 359: From the River to the Sea
10 July 2026
Dr. Maha Nassar, an associate professor at...
Episode 358: From the UK to U.S. Classrooms: Challenging Zionism
2 July 2026
This week on CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd...
Episode 357: Challenging Zionism
26 June 2026
In this episode, CODEPINK host Marcy Winograd...