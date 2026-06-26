Episode 361: Stop Bitching and Engage: Peter Coyote on Peace, Power, and Resistance: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans speaks with actor, author, and longtime peace activist Peter Coyote about his journey from the 1961 anti-nuclear protest at the White House to a lifetime of organizing for peace and justice. Together, they discuss the dangers of militarism, money in politics, Christian nationalism, and why real change begins when ordinary people organize and act together.