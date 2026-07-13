Check out our activities for the Week of July 20, 2026

Excerpt from "An Appeal to the Consciences of Those Who Are Bombing Iran" by Colonel (ret) Ann Wright
This week, CODEPINK joined with Vets About Face DMV, and the NIAC to disrupt Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Tell CNN: Keep pressing the Pentagon about their war crimes in Iran!
TOP ACTIONS
- Trump & Congress are proposing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget. We need an investment in the people—not profit. What would you fund instead of war?
- Send a letter to CNN: Urge them to keep the pressure on the Pentagon for transparency & accountability on their war crimes in Iran.
- AMA: Help Save Dr. Abu Safiya's Life NOW!
- Watch Earth's Greatest Enemy At Home NOW & Host Your Own Screening!
- Dr. Philip J. Landrigan: Call for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya and detained healthcare workers!
- We are heading back to China! Our next community trip is this October! Join us!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- An Appeal to the Consciences of Those Who Are Bombing Iran
- California Public Records Expose Israel Lobby Censorship
- CODEPINK Statement on the State Department's Recent Cuba Report
- War Criminal Pete Hegseth Disrupted While Begging for More Money to Commit More War Crimes
- Where are they?
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up July 2026
RADIO
Episode 361: Stop Bitching and Engage: Peter Coyote on Peace, Power, and Resistance: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans speaks with actor, author, and longtime peace activist Peter Coyote about his journey from the 1961 anti-nuclear protest at the White House to a lifetime of organizing for peace and justice. Together, they discuss the dangers of militarism, money in politics, Christian nationalism, and why real change begins when ordinary people organize and act together.
WEBINAR
American Peril: The Violent History of Anti-Asian Racism Webinar
WEBINAR
Empire on the Rocks: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza
WEBINAR
LPE Gathering: CODEPINK Summer of Peace & Love | The History of Activist Camps
TOP TWEET #1
This is settler colonialism. https://t.co/LUYrRp3rwO— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 19, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
Over half of that $1.5 trillion will go directly to private companies like Palantir, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, and OpenAI. https://t.co/RqEbbdFiRM— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 21, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
🚨 The House of Representatives just approved a $1.1 trillion Pentagon budget.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 22, 2026
It passed with a vote of 216-212, with 6 Democrats voting in favor. It now goes to the Senate.
While working people in the US struggle to make ends meet, Congress wants to fund more endless war. pic.twitter.com/KMt1s5E6dT
@codepinkalert
The State Department just released a 99-page conspiracy theory that masquerades as a report on Cuba. It's complete nonsense that is not just aimed at the Cuban government but also against the United States’ own citizens. We stand proudly with the global majority, including 187 U.N. member nations, who oppose the inhumane U.S. blockade of Cuba. We will not be intimidated for delivering humanitarian aid and advocating for diplomacy over war. End the blockade. End the sanctions. End the economic warfare. End the threats of military intervention. Let Cubans determine their own future. Hands off Cuba.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Today in the Senate, we tried to hold a moment of silence for the children killed in the U.S. bombing on a school in Minab, Iran.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
When members of Congress say they “care about Americans” while voting to send billions more in U.S. taxpayer dollars to arm Israel, they should be prepared to answer hard questions. Elected officials owe their constituents answers, not silence. We will keep demanding accountability for every dollar spent in our name.♬ original sound - CODEPINK