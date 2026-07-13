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Check out our activities for the Week of July 20, 2026

Excerpt from "An Appeal to the Consciences of Those Who Are Bombing Iran" by Colonel (ret) Ann Wright

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK joined with Vets About Face DMV, and the NIAC to disrupt Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Tell CNN: Keep pressing the Pentagon about their war crimes in Iran!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 361: Stop Bitching and Engage: Peter Coyote on Peace, Power, and Resistance: This week on CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans speaks with actor, author, and longtime peace activist Peter Coyote about his journey from the 1961 anti-nuclear protest at the White House to a lifetime of organizing for peace and justice. Together, they discuss the dangers of militarism, money in politics, Christian nationalism, and why real change begins when ordinary people organize and act together.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

American Peril: The Violent History of Anti-Asian Racism Webinar

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks: Empire, Occupation & Resistance: From Venezuela to Gaza

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: CODEPINK Summer of Peace & Love  | The History of Activist Camps

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@codepinkalert

The State Department just released a 99-page conspiracy theory that masquerades as a report on Cuba. It's complete nonsense that is not just aimed at the Cuban government but also against the United States’ own citizens. We stand proudly with the global majority, including 187 U.N. member nations, who oppose the inhumane U.S. blockade of Cuba. We will not be intimidated for delivering humanitarian aid and advocating for diplomacy over war. End the blockade. End the sanctions. End the economic warfare. End the threats of military intervention. Let Cubans determine their own future. Hands off Cuba.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Today in the Senate, we tried to hold a moment of silence for the children killed in the U.S. bombing on a school in Minab, Iran.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

When members of Congress say they “care about Americans” while voting to send billions more in U.S. taxpayer dollars to arm Israel, they should be prepared to answer hard questions. Elected officials owe their constituents answers, not silence. We will keep demanding accountability for every dollar spent in our name.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK

Trump & Congress want a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget.

What should we fund instead of war?

Tell us how you'd spend it and see what others would fund instead of war.

Take the poll →

A CODEPINK campaign · cutthepentagon.org