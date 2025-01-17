FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 27, 2025

Anti-Nuclear War Activists Roll Out Counter Version of Doomsday Clock: The Peace Clock

Multiple Cities - On January 27, antiwar and anti-nuclear weapons organizations will launch The Peace Clock, a new alternative to the Doomsday Clock. The launch of this new tracking system is set to coincide with the 2025 Doomsday Clock time announcement — a metaphorical warning from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists about how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making.

The Peace Clock campaign was developed after witnessing years of the Doomsday Clock’s dire warnings fall on deaf ears. Recognizing that people are not motivated to make changes when they feel hopelessness and despair, the Peace Clock aims to make clear that by implementing antiwar proposals and climate justice initiatives, we can significantly reverse course.

By providing an outline of evolving steps toward real, long-lasting peace, the Peace Clock hopes to change the conversation from doom to hope. It will track proposals that are guaranteed to bring us a respite from the growing terror, proposals, and policies that can slow down or even reverse the race towards midnight and the end of the world.

“We are at a turning point in history. It is time to change the conversation with bold new proposals. Proposals that are guaranteed to bring us a respite from the growing terror. Proposals that will bring a shift in planetary consciousness allowing us to respond cooperatively to the impending cataclysmic climate disaster down the road” explained Peace Clock organizer Alice Slater. Slater serves on the Board of World BEYOND War and is a UN NGO Representative of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

While the goal of the Doomsday Clock is to show how each year, the proliferation of nuclear weapons, disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, war, bio-threats, and the continued climate crisis advance us closer to the world’s end, the Peace Clock is designed to keep track of actions and opportunities that can turn back time from the complete destruction of people and planet.

For more information about the campaign, please visit The Peace Clock.

