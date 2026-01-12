Check out our activities for the Week of January 12, 2026

RADIO

Episode 334: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise: In the first half of this episode, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin co-host Empire on the Rocks to highlight acts of resistance to the Trump administration's wars at home and abroad. As the White House escalates ICE attacks on immigrants, dissenters, and US citizens, tens of thousands of people pour into the streets to protest across the country and take back their neighborhoods from lawless masked agents. Likewise, in Latin America, we see protesters in the streets of Venezuela demanding the return of their president Nicolas Maduro and an end to US regime change attacks. Marcy and Medea also discuss grassroots resistance to the the Trump, Netanyahu, Ellison propaganda machine that threatens to censor Palestinian voices at TikTok. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy interviews Chas Freeman, retired 30-year diplomat and author, on Israel's genocide in Gaza and loss of support in the U.S.