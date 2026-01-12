Check out our activities for the Week of January 12, 2026

Quote from "Venezuela in Washington's Crosshairs - 3rd Webinar" featuring Michelle Ellner
This week in Chicago, CODEPINK delivered a petition to the American Medical Association to demand that they speak up to demand freedom for Dr. Husam Abu Safiya.
Add your name to demand the AMA speak out for Dr. Abu Safiya!
TOP ACTIONS
- NO WAR ON VENEZUELA: Get Educated & Take Action!
- Send a letter to Paramount and CBS leadership and demand they DROP Bari Weiss!
- Tell Congress: Support the War Powers Resolution on Venezuela
- AMA: Demand the Release of Dr. Abu Safiya!
- Demand the New York Times Stop Inciting War!
- British Embassy: Take Action on the Hunger Strike!
- UEFA: Suspend Israel from European Football!*
- Inside Climate News: Militarism is a Climate Story!*
- Censored: Watch the 60 Minutes Deportation Episode*
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- 24 years after 9/11, 15 Are Still Imprisoned at the U.S. Naval Base, Guantánamo, Cuba
- Will they accept the challenge?
- Two wins and one urgent call
- CODEINK San Jose to Join "Fight Back Against Trump" Rally
- CODEPINK Portland to Join "Walk Out on Fascism" National Day of Action
- CODEPINK to Join January 20th Day of Action in D.C. at Walk Out on Fascism and ICE OUT Protests
- CODEPINK Lansing to Join ¡NO PASARÁN! Hands Off Venezuela Protest
- Las Vegas Peace Activists to Bring MLK's Antiwar Message to 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up January 2026
RADIO
Episode 334: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise: In the first half of this episode, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin co-host Empire on the Rocks to highlight acts of resistance to the Trump administration's wars at home and abroad. As the White House escalates ICE attacks on immigrants, dissenters, and US citizens, tens of thousands of people pour into the streets to protest across the country and take back their neighborhoods from lawless masked agents. Likewise, in Latin America, we see protesters in the streets of Venezuela demanding the return of their president Nicolas Maduro and an end to US regime change attacks. Marcy and Medea also discuss grassroots resistance to the the Trump, Netanyahu, Ellison propaganda machine that threatens to censor Palestinian voices at TikTok. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy interviews Chas Freeman, retired 30-year diplomat and author, on Israel's genocide in Gaza and loss of support in the U.S.
WEBINAR
Venezuela in Washington's Crosshairs - 3rd Webinar
WEBINAR
Empire on the Rocks Episode 8: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise
VIDEO
A message from the streets of Caracas
TOP TWEET #1
Trump’s escalation of sanctions will make life even harder for millions of Iranians.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 12, 2026
Under the guise of caring about Iranian people, the US continues to suffocate Iran to justify bombings & regime change. pic.twitter.com/80S2pmRPhs
TOP TWEET #2
"CBS News: America's newest place to see BS News!"— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 14, 2026
At the Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser called out CBS's degradation of journalism under Bari Weiss.
We've been calling for Paramount/CBS to remove Bari Weiss ever since she was hired.
Write to Paramount and join the campaign at… pic.twitter.com/1V8kJcTQkH
TOP TWEET #3
BREAKING: The Venezuela War Powers Resolution has failed in the Senate.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 14, 2026
J.D. Vance broke a 50-50 tied vote on a point of order to discard the resolution.
70% of the U.S. opposes this war.
This government isn't representing them. It's representing the oil & arms industries. pic.twitter.com/I0cjNOZkq0
Asking Sen. Ted Cruz simple questions about Venezuela, U.S. intervention, and who owns Venezuela’s oil. He seemingly has an answer for everything except the hypocrisy.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Today, while right-wing Venezuelan opposition figure Marina Corina Machado met with Trump at the White House, we asked her supporters outside a few questions.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
A federal court just reversed the decision that freed Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil from ICE detention. He was targeted for his pro-Palestine advocacy, held without due process, and now risks being detained once again while his case winds through immigration courts. This ruling chills free speech and punishes political dissent. Stand with Mahmoud. Stand for free speech. Free Mahmoud Khalil.♬ original sound - CODEPINK