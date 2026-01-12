Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of January 12, 2026

Quote from "Venezuela in Washington's Crosshairs - 3rd Webinar" featuring Michelle Ellner

Watch it here!

This week in Chicago, CODEPINK delivered a petition to the American Medical Association to demand that they speak up to demand freedom for Dr. Husam Abu Safiya.

Add your name to demand the AMA speak out for Dr. Abu Safiya!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 334: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise: In the first half of this episode, Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin co-host Empire on the Rocks to highlight acts of resistance to the Trump administration's wars at home and abroad. As the White House escalates ICE attacks on immigrants, dissenters, and US citizens, tens of thousands of people pour into the streets to protest across the country and take back their neighborhoods from lawless masked agents. Likewise, in Latin America, we see protesters in the streets of Venezuela demanding the return of their president Nicolas Maduro and an end to US regime change attacks. Marcy and Medea also discuss grassroots resistance to the the Trump, Netanyahu, Ellison propaganda machine that threatens to censor Palestinian voices at TikTok. On the second half of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy interviews Chas Freeman, retired 30-year diplomat and author, on Israel's genocide in Gaza and loss of support in the U.S.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

Venezuela in Washington's Crosshairs - 3rd Webinar

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks Episode 8: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise

VIDEO

A message from the streets of Caracas

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Asking Sen. Ted Cruz simple questions about Venezuela, U.S. intervention, and who owns Venezuela’s oil. He seemingly has an answer for everything except the hypocrisy.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Today, while right-wing Venezuelan opposition figure Marina Corina Machado met with Trump at the White House, we asked her supporters outside a few questions.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

A federal court just reversed the decision that freed Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil from ICE detention. He was targeted for his pro-Palestine advocacy, held without due process, and now risks being detained once again while his case winds through immigration courts. This ruling chills free speech and punishes political dissent. Stand with Mahmoud. Stand for free speech. Free Mahmoud Khalil.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK