Jan. 16, 2026

CODEPINK San Jose Joins Community Coalition to "Fight Back Against Trump" at March & Rally

SAN JOSE, CA – CODEPINK San Jose announces its participation in a coalition of organizations for a "Fight Back Against Trump" march and rally. The event is a response to the first year of the Trump administration, a period marked by damaging and controversial policies not supported by the majority of people in the United States.

The action will begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 17th, at the intersection of Winchester Blvd and Stevens Creek Blvd. Residents of San Jose and community groups will gather to voice their opposition to the administration's dangerous and deadly authoritarian policies and demonstrate collective resistance.

Community members and press are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Tim at [email protected].

