Jan. 16, 2026

CODEPINK Portland Joins National “Fight Fascism and Free America Walk Out” in Solidarity with Local Women’s March

PORTLAND, OR – CODEPINK Portland announces its participation in the local Women’s March’s “Fight Fascism and Free America Walk Out,” a nationwide day of action scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM. The gathering will commence at Couch Park, located at 551 NW 19th Ave.

This action is in direct response to the escalating threats posed by the current MAGA regime, which has signaled that a second term would intensify policies of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and state violence. In solidarity with movements across the country, participants will walk out of workplaces, schools, and daily commerce to demonstrate that "Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism."

Organizers of the national action say it is a necessary escalation of our commitment to defend human rights and demand a just foreign and domestic policy.

CODEPINK Portland will join the walkout with the following demands:

Abolish ICE and end the criminalization of immigrants.

End U.S. military invasions, sanctions, and close offshore bases that perpetuate global conflict.

Establish Universal Healthcare as a fundamental human right.

Convict the pedophiles from the Epstein Files!

“We stand in solidarity with all communities under attack,” the organizer continued. “Our vision of a free America requires dismantling systems of oppression both at home and abroad, from the deportation force at our border to the war machines that occupy foreign lands. We walk out for a future rooted in care, not coercion,” said CODEPINK Portland organizer Melanie Cambron.

