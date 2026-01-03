In the middle of so much fear, grief, and exhaustion, we have two real wins to share, and they are thanks to you.

Win #1: The War Powers Resolution to prevent further escalation with Venezuela advanced in the U.S. Senate and the final vote will be Wednesday. Congress has begun to push back against a White House that is escalating violence without public consent or accountability. This vote didn’t come from nowhere, it came because people spoke up, made calls, signed petitions, and refused to accept war as inevitable.

The resolution has not passed yet, and the pressure is intensifying behind closed doors. The White House is now working to flip the five Republican senators before the final vote. They need just two. That means that what happens next depends on us. This is the moment when phone calls, emails, and public pressure truly matter.

So please contact your senators and tell them to vote YES on the War Powers Resolution to prevent further escalation in Venezuela.

Win #2: Avelo Airlines announced it will stop operating deportation flights for ICE! This happened because people showed up again and again, in the streets, online, and in their communities. Local organizers protested week after week and thousands of CODEPINK supporters signed our petition addressed directly to Avelo CEO Andrew Levy, demanding: “Stop flying for ICE.” This win is proof that persistence works, even when the odds feel stacked against us. And it shows that the same kind of sustained pressure can stop military escalation too.

That urgency is real because what is happening in Venezuela is affecting people’s lives right now, and it is not over. The United States carried out a military strike inside the country, hitting civilian installations and triggering serious humanitarian consequences. At least 100 people, including civilians, were killed during the operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump publicly celebrated the operation and has repeatedly suggested he could launch another attack whenever he wants, keeping millions of Venezuelan families living under the constant threat of further violence.

The people of the United States did not ask for this. The people of Venezuela do not deserve this. Contact your senators and tell them you don’t want a war with Venezuela.

For Venezuelans, this pain is layered on top of years of suffering. From George W. Bush onward, Venezuela has lived under sanctions, economic warfare, and repeated regime change efforts that destroyed access to food, medicine, and healthcare. Hundreds of thousands of people have died over the years because of sanctions alone—slow, invisible violence that rarely makes headlines.

But Venezuelans are not passive victims. They are a people with a long history of organization, resistance and political consciousness, and they continue to defend their sovereignty under immense pressure. They have made clear they will not surrender their country to foreign domination. That is why the responsibility falls on us here in the heart of the empire, to stop this war before it escalates further. Contact your senators and tell them to vote YES on the War Powers Resolution to prevent further escalation in Venezuela.

For years, fear-based narratives like the “Cartel de los Soles” were used to justify this cruelty. Now U.S. prosecutors have updated their criminal case against Venezuelan leaders, quietly removing the mention of the Cartel de los Soles, revealing what many already knew: this was never really about drugs. It has always been about oil, control, and power. We don’t want more blood for oil. We don’t want another war carried out in our name. And we know, because we’ve already seen it, that public pressure can stop harm before it grows.

Please, contact your senators today and urge them to vote YES on the War Powers Resolution. Tell them to stop unauthorized war and de-escalate now. What we do in this moment truly matters, and lives depend on it.

Thank you for being part of this community, and for standing on the side of life, dignity, and peace.

In radical solidarity,

Michelle, Medea, Leonardo, Teri, and the rest of the CODEPINK team

P.S: Check out CODEPINK’s Venezuela Rapid Response Toolkit. Get resources, talking points, and ways to act now.

P.S.S.: One small way to show your opposition to war: check out our Peace with Venezuela t-shirts.