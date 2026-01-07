FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 14, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Lansing to Join ¡NO PASARÁN! Hands Off Venezuela Protest

LANSING, Mich – CODEPINK Lansing announced its participation in the ¡NO PASARÁN! Hands Off Venezuela protest, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 18, at 12 p.m. at the East Lawn of the Michigan State Capitol Building. The event aims to denounce recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela and advocate for the sovereignty of nations.

The protest seeks to unite Lansing and Michigan communities in opposition to U.S. interventionist policies, highlighting concerns over war crimes, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, detention centers, and both domestic and international militarization.

The rally will feature guest speakers addressing these issues. Please note: CODEPINK’s involvement does not constitute an endorsement of any electoral candidate.

The event is co-organized by CODEPINK and the Greater Lansing Communist Party USA. Co-sponsors include No Detention Centers Michigan, Michigan Coalition Against Genocide, Michigan State University Sunrise, MSU Young Communist League, the Hurriya Coalition, the Lansing Peace Education Center, and Lansing Democratic Socialists of America.

For more information, contact Jacinta Henry at [email protected].

###