FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 13, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Las Vegas to Join MLK Parade with Antiwar Contingent

LAS VEGAS – CODEPINK Las Vegas, in collaboration with Nevada Desert Experience and Las Vegas Veterans For Peace, will participate in the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade on Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. The group's aim is to honor Dr. King's legacy by advocating for peace and justice.

The parade, themed "Living the Dream – Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future," will begin at 10 a.m., featuring various community organizations, performance groups, and local dignitaries. The route runs from 4th and Gass to 4th and Ogden streets.

The coalition's float will display large wooden signs with messages such as "Imagine a World NUKE FREE!," "War makes us poor!," and "Free Palestine." The vehicle and float will be adorned with flags, peace symbols, and daisies, symbolizing joy and new beginnings.

Participants will include approximately 40 members from the three organizations, marching together to promote Dr. King's principles of nonviolence and economic justice. The groups emphasize the importance of connecting with the public to represent his true message of peace.

For more information, contact: Karen Pettit, CODEPINK Las Vegas at [email protected]

###