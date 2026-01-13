FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 16, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Marks One Year of Trump Regime with Day of Protests in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the anniversary of the Trump administration's second term, CODEPINK will join coalition partners for two major protests in the nation's capital on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. These actions underscore the urgent, escalating fight against a regime that has accelerated fascist policies over the past year.

The day of action will begin with participation in the national Walk Out on Fascism mobilization, organized with Free DC. This event is part of a nationwide call for people to walk out of work and school in protest of the administration’s sustained attacks on democratic autonomy and human rights.

WHAT: Walk Out on Fascism Rally with Free DC

WHEN: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

WHERE: Pershing Park, Washington, D.C. 20045

In the evening, CODEPINK will join the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and others for a protest demanding “ICE OUT OF DC! ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE!” This action directly targets the Trump administration's weaponized deportation force that is terrorizing communities across the country and recently murdered Reneel Good, a mother in Minnesota, who was protecting community members from being kidnapped off the streets.

WHAT: ICE Out of DC! Protest with PSL

WHEN: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM EST

WHERE: 14th and U Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

These protests represent CODEPINK’s ongoing commitment to a multi-front struggle—defending local sovereignty, abolishing violent institutions like ICE, and building a mass movement capable of confronting authoritarianism at home and imperialism abroad.

Visual opportunities will be available at both protest locations, including marches, banners, and rallies with speakers. For more information, contact Melissa at [email protected].

