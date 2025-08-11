Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of August 11, 2025

Excerpt from "Trump’s New Drug War in Latin America: Illegal, Dangerous, and Doomed to Fail" by Medea Benjamin

This week, CODEPINK MKE joined a rally at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to to hold their local news stations accountable for silence and complicity during the genocide.

Last Chance: Join us for the last sessions of CODEPINK Summer School! 

The transformative online education series is coming to a close, but there's still one class left on Monday, Aug 18 at 8PM ET! The series concludes by looking outward, toward global liberation movements. This final session will center transnational feminist solidarities that transcend borders, offering pathways to resist fascism collectively and build transformative futures.

Episode 312 of CODEPINK Radio: West Bank Settler Violence & The People's Conference for Palestine: CODEPINK's National Co-Director Danaka Katovich discusses the second annual People's Conference for Palestine with Tara from the Palestinian Feminist Collective. Then Bob Suberi joins the show live from the West Bank after the funeral for slain Awdah Hathaleen, who was killed by an Israeli settler.

Bring CODEPINK posters to your local actions!

Feminists Resisting Fascism: Authoritarianism & Suppression of the Opposition

LPE Gathering: Resist and Build: A Conversation with David Cobb

From Detroit to Shanghai: Life in China with Dana Burton

80 years ago, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki, killing over 70,000 people instantly and tens of thousands more from radiation in the months and years that followed. Today, we remember the victims and demand: no more nuclear weapons. Never again!

STOP KILLING STARVING PEOPLE Over the weekend, CODEPINK LA marched for Palestine as Israel continues its mass starvation and slaughter in Gaza.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has taken over $1 million from pro-Israel interest groups, dismisses genocide in Gaza, parrots AIPAC’s talking points, and ignores global human rights groups while the American people demand we stand with the oppressed in Palestine, not an apartheid state. History will remember him as a willful accomplice to crimes against humanity.

