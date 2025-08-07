FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK NYC to Join National Liberation Day Rally for Korea, Demanding End to US-ROK Military Exercises and Protesting Exploitative Trade Deal

NEW YORK, NY — On Friday, August 15, 2025, CODEPINK NYC will stand in solidarity with Korean activists by participating in a rally at Herald Square (6th Avenue and 34th St, New York, NY) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The action, organized by Nodutdol and allied organizations, will demand an end to the dangerous US-ROK military exercises and condemn the recent US-ROK tariff deal, which exploits the South Korean economy for the benefit of US corporations.

WHEN: Friday, August 15, 2025, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Herald Square (6th Ave & 34th St, New York, NY)

Activists are demanding:

An immediate end to US-ROK war exercises

No to US economic exploitation of South Korea

Peace and reunification for the Korean Peninsula

August 15, known as Liberation Day in Korea, marks the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945, but also signifies the beginning of US military occupation and the ongoing division of Korea. This year, the date also coincides with the start of Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), a massive US-led military exercise that simulates invasion, regime change, and nuclear strikes against North Korea.

The NYC action is one of many solidarity actions scheduled for Friday, with similar events also planned in South Korea, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Seattle. There are also expected actions for Oakland and Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug 16.

While the US government claims these drills are "defensive," their content reveals a dangerous provocation, including simulated attacks on Pyongyang and rehearsals for nuclear war. In response, progressive organizations, trade unions, and political parties in South Korea are mobilizing hundreds of thousands to protest these war games and the US-ROK tariff deal, which funnels billions from the South Korean economy into the pockets of US corporations.

For more information about the day of action, please contact Aaron at [email protected].

