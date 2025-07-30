Israel just murdered the last remaining Al-Jazeera crew, along with two freelance journalists, in the Gaza Strip in a targeted killing.

Anas Al-Sharif. Mohammed Qraiqeh. Ibrahim Zaher. Moamen Aliwa. Mohammed Noufal. Mohammed Al-Khalidi. Never forget their names. They sacrificed their lives to keep Gaza in the news, to tell the stories that Western media outlets distort, dismiss, or deny. Their crime? Telling the truth when no one else was. For Israel, that’s a crime punishable by death.

Of course, these murders weren’t carried out by Israel alone; the U.S. is also a participant in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. A U.S.-leased spy plane was active moments before Israel targeted the journalists’ tent outside of Al-Shifa Hospital on Sunday. On July 28th, the spy plane flew over Gaza, focusing on Khan Younis.

Write a petition to Straight Flight Nevada Commercial Leasing LLC. and tell them to stop flying their planes over Gaza!

The next day, Israel bombed that exact spot. American companies that are leasing their surveillance technology to the U.S. military and other foreign militaries are directly supporting Israel’s targeted killings. U.S. machinery surveils and tracks Palestinian journalists — and then Israel kills them.

These are the words Anas Al-Sharif, the prominent Palestinian journalist, left the world with after Israel assassinated him. Anas stayed in the north of Gaza despite the countless evacuation warnings, despite the siege, despite the ground assault, despite dozens of his family members being killed and his home reduced to rubble. He refused to leave Gaza until the very end.

These men were fathers and sons, united in their commitment to broadcast Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people to the world. It breaks my heart that they were met with martyrdom during a genocide that they tried so hard to end. Although they leave behind broken families and homes, their legacies will live on forever.

Sign your name on our petition to say no collaboration with genocide, and we will hand-deliver the petition to Straight Flight Nevada Commercial Leasing LLC!

Israel can shut off all the cameras and assassinate anyone they deem to be a threat, but the people of the world have woken up. Israel’s reputation is beyond repair.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that only 32% of Americans approve of Israel’s military action in Gaza, compared to 50% last year.* In November 2023, 36% of Democrats supported Israel’s military action in Gaza; today, only 8% do. Public opinion has turned so rapidly against Israel because of the work of the courageous Palestinian journalists on the ground, who have risked everything to expose Israel’s crimes against humanity.

As Anas said, “I entrust you with Palestine—the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world… I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland.”

We have the responsibility to answer the call of Palestinians. Let’s honor his life and his will.

There will be two joint actions against Straight Flight Nevada Commercial Leasing LLC in the cities they are based in:

* Read Gallup’s article,“32% in U.S. Back Israel's Military Action in Gaza, a New Low”.