14 August 2025

By Noura Khoury

David Ellison—the son of Larry Ellison, the second-richest man in the world—has acquired Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS News. This should alarm anyone who cares about a free and independent press. Larry Ellison, the largest private funder of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is deeply tied to the Israeli national security state and counts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among his closest friends. Now, his son is reshaping CBS News with a clear right-wing, pro-Trump slant—and worse, he’s considering installing Bari Weiss, a fervent pro-Israel advocate, as the network’s ombudsman.

The Ellison Family’s Ties to the IDF

Though David Ellison officially heads Skydance Media, the real power lies with his father, Larry, whose $301 billion fortune was built on Oracle, a company that began as a CIA project. Oracle has long been intertwined with U.S. and Israeli intelligence, securing lucrative contracts with both governments. Larry Ellison has personally donated tens of millions to the Friends of the IDF, an organization that funnels resources to the Israeli military.

Given these connections, the Ellisons' takeover of CBS News raises serious concerns about editorial independence. But the plan to bring in Bari Weiss, a self-described “Zionist fanatic,” to shape CBS’s political direction is even more alarming.

Bari Weiss: CBS’s New Censor

Weiss, whose publication The Free Press is in talks to be acquired by CBS for up to $250 million, has reportedly won over David Ellison with her “pro-Israel stance.” According to reports, she may soon hold an “influential role in shaping the editorial sensibilities of CBS News.”

This is a disaster for journalism. Weiss and The Free Press have repeatedly spread misinformation, from downplaying Gaza’s civilian death toll to dismissing mass starvation as “pro-Hamas propaganda.” When a UN report contradicted her claims, she ignored the correction. When Israel bombed hospitals, Weiss either denied it or justified it, even suggesting Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital was full of militants.

Her rhetoric has real-world consequences. After Weiss targeted Palestinian writer Refaat Alareer over a disputed tweet, he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Now, she’s leading a campaign against Wikipedia for labeling the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as unreliable, pushing to strip the site of its nonprofit status unless it toes a pro-Israel line.

CBS’s Rightward Shift

CBS News was never a bastion of pro-Palestine sentiment. The network routinely parrots Israeli talking points, labels Gaza’s Health Ministry as “Hamas-run,” and employs former IDF soldiers like Gili Malinsky, who once led the military’s PR unit. But under Ellison, the network is lurching further right.

To secure Trump’s approval for the Paramount deal, Skydance reportedly agreed to pay him a $16 million settlement over a defamation lawsuit. Stephen Colbert called this move a “big fat bribe,” and soon after, CBS canceled Colbert’s show. Meanwhile, CBS News chief Wendy McMahon and 60 Minutes editor Bill Owens have resigned, citing an “impossible work environment” and loss of journalistic independence.

The Bigger Picture: Media Capitulation to Power

This isn’t just about CBS. Across the industry, media executives are bending to Trump’s demands. CNN’s Mark Thompson instructed staff not to “express outrage” over a potential Trump second term, while longtime anchors like Jim Acosta have left.

But the CBS-Weiss partnership is uniquely dangerous. Giving a platform to a publication that peddles racist, anti-Palestinian propaganda—while suppressing dissent—signals a new low for American journalism. It reflects the growing influence of oligarchic media control and pro-Israel lobbying, where dissent is stifled and narratives are manufactured to justify atrocities.

For anyone who believes in a free press, this should be a wake-up call. The Ellison takeover isn’t just a corporate reshuffle; it’s a direct assault on independent journalism.

Noura Khoury is the director of CODEPINK’s Media Violence Detox campaign.