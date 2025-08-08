FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] | 228-990-4168

CODEPINK to Join Thousands in NYC "Stop Starving Gaza" Mass March for Humanity

NEW YORK, NY — On Saturday, August 16, 2025, CODEPINK will join a Mass March for Humanity in New York City alongside peace organizations and activists from all over to demand an immediate end to the U.S.-funded, Israeli-enforced famine in Gaza. The march will begin at 1:00 PM at Bryant Park/New York Public Library Steps and continue through the streets of Manhattan.

WHEN: Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

WHERE: Bryant Park / New York Public Library Steps (476 5th Ave, New York, NY)

The Israeli blockade on Gaza has created a catastrophic hunger crisis, with Palestinians dying daily from starvation and malnutrition. Despite global outcry, the U.S. government—under the Trump administration—has greenlit Israel’s forced starvation of Gaza, while so-called humanitarian efforts have weaponized aid instead of ending the suffering. Recent reports reveal that the U.S. is collaborating with Israel to condition future aid on full Israeli occupation.

"The majority of people in the United States refuse to let this starvation campaign continue any longer. We demand an immediate end to the blockade, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an end to U.S. support for Israel’s slaughter," explained CODEPINK East Coast organizer, Aaron Kirshenbaum.

With buses arriving from major cities across the East Coast, thousands are expected to flood the streets of New York in one of the largest mobilizations yet against the Gaza famine. For more information, please contact Aaron at [email protected].

###