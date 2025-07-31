[CODEPINK Volunteers Outside Congress - CODEPINK Women for Peace]

August 11, 2025

Meida Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

73-Year-Old Palestinian-American Grandmother Targeted in Politically Motivated Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Janine Ali, a 73-year-old visibly Muslim Palestinian-American and grandmother of eleven, is once again facing legal harassment—this time through a federal lawsuit filed by Kim Sumrall, director of Betar D.C., a pro-Zionist organization that describes itself as “loud, proud and aggressive.” This marks the third attempt to prosecute Ali, despite her being acquitted in criminal court.

The allegations stem from November 13, 2024, when Ali was joining CODEPINK and other groups to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza. As she was making her way to the cafeteria of the Dirksen Senate Office Building to meet up with the group, Sumrall accused her of grabbing an Israeli flag tied around Sumrall’s neck. A criminal court judge, after reviewing evidence and testimony, found Ali not guilty. Nevertheless, her accuser is now attempting to re-litigate the same facts in federal court, where the burden of proof is lower.

Betar US, whose social media has promoted “Make Gaza Jewish Again” videos, has a history of disrupting peaceful pro-Palestinian events and staging counter-protests to drown out protected political expression. This lawsuit is a continuation of that effort—a blatant attempt to weaponize the courts to silence dissent.

Equally troubling is the lawsuit’s dangerous claim that criticism of Israel’s government and its flag—a political symbol of a state currently responsible for mass civilian deaths in Gaza—amounts to antisemitism. This false conflation seeks to criminalize political speech, even though many critics of Israel’s policies are themselves Jewish. It is an effort to erase the critical distinction between opposing a government’s actions and attacking a religion.

This is not about justice—it’s about suppression. We will continue to stand with Ali and with people of all faiths in support of peace, justice, and non-violence.

Ali’s legal team is seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing that it constitutes a clear abuse of the judicial system and a violation of her First Amendment rights. We must send a message that our courts cannot be weaponized to intimidate activists or silence political expression.

