Check out our activities for the Week of April 27, 2026

Excerpt from “The Dark Side of the Data Center Boom" by Melissa Garriga
This Friday, CODEPINK joined the National Shutdown for May Day to say: No ICE! No War! No Empire!
TOP ACTIONS
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- May Day is almost here, & CODEPINKers across the globe are ready to shut it down! Get ready for your May 1 action NOW!
- CODEPINK, along with thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry workers, says #BlockTheMerger! Urge Attorney General Rob Bonta to do right by the American people!
- Demand our media advocate for peace, not war!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
- Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Act Now — Bombs Are Falling! Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- The Dark Side of the Data Center Boom
- They Film the Darkness
- Israeli Navy Goes 700 miles to Attack Unarmed Gaza Flotilla Boats Near Greek Waters
- U.S. Imperialism Enters a New Stage
- Did you see us arrest Hegseth?
- To honor a life.
- ARRESTED: CODEPINK Activist Disrupts War Criminal Pete Hegseth During Senate Hearing
- CODEPINK Sonoma County to Hold 'Shutdown the War Economy' May Day Protest Outside General Dynamics
- CODEPINK San Pedro to Hold "Palestine Report Back: On the Ground in the Occupied West Bank"
- “ARREST HEGSETH FOR WAR CRIMES!” CODEPINK Confronts Secretary of War (Crimes) Pete Hegseth
- CODEPINK San Diego Joins May Day Rally and March
- CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia to Join May Day National Shutdown Rally in PhiIly
- “Shutdown the War Economy,” May Day Rally Set for D.C.
- 'Workers Over Billionaires' CODEPINK Detroit Joins May Day Rally
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April 2026
RADIO
Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth: On this episode, CODEPINK feministas Marcy Winograd, Danaka Katovich and Olivia DiNucci discuss the importance of the May Day Strong General Strike demanding an end to US wars and occupations. Their conversation then turns to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, media complicity with Empire and CODEPINK’s “Arrest Hegseth” campaign.
⭐⭐Check out our posters!
VIDEO
Episode 348 of CODEPINK Radio: From Iran to South Africa
VIDEO
Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth
VIDEO
LPE: Breaking the Rules, Why Disobedience and Play Matters
TOP TWEET #1
"Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth has commanded invasions and murders, overseen multiple US wars & demanded billions more in Pentagon spending.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 26, 2026
It’s time to arrest Hegseth for war crimes.https://t.co/fC1B3EcFmI pic.twitter.com/YXXblcqgsg
TOP TWEET #2
The @SecWar, Pete Hegseth, still hasn't meaningfully answered for the U.S. airstrike on a girls school in Minab, Iran that killed over 150 people, most of them children.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 28, 2026
Today, we went to @CNN HQ in DC to demand they put Hegseth on the hot seat. pic.twitter.com/AakmdMUbyX
TOP TWEET #3
Freedom for Thiago Ávila and all abducted activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla. They were unarmed civilians sailing in international waters to break the siege on Gaza and Israel abducted them.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 1, 2026
Humanitarian aid is not a crime. Solidarity is not a crime.
Free them now. End… pic.twitter.com/PA0lvlKvXm
@codepinkalert
While journalists inside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrated with the powerful, we brought them the face of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and asked a simple question: why are you silent while your colleagues are being killed? From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran, reporters are being killed by Israel, civilians are under bombardment. History will remember who spoke up and who partied with war criminals.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
NOW: Activists confront Pete Hegseth and the endless cycle of sanctions, bombings, and occupation in Iran carried out in our name. Their message was clear: the American people are tired of imperial wars that destroy families abroad while making no one safer at home. Leave the region to the people of the region. Peace, sovereignty, and dignity now♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
“War criminal’s wife!” CODEPINK activists confronted the spouse of Pete Hegseth over the children killed by U.S. bombs and the families shattered by war. Those ordering bombings that kill children should not be normalized, celebrated, or shielded from public outrage. If power refuses accountability, the public will deliver the outrage itself.♬ original sound - CODEPINK