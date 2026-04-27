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Check out our activities for the Week of April 27, 2026

Excerpt from “The Dark Side of the Data Center Boom" by Melissa Garriga

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This Friday, CODEPINK joined the National Shutdown for May Day to say: No ICE! No War! No Empire!

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RADIO

Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth: On this episode, CODEPINK feministas Marcy Winograd, Danaka Katovich and Olivia DiNucci discuss the importance of the May Day Strong General Strike demanding an end to US wars and occupations. Their conversation then turns to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, media complicity with Empire and CODEPINK’s “Arrest Hegseth” campaign.

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VIDEO

Episode 348 of CODEPINK Radio: From Iran to South Africa

VIDEO

Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth

VIDEO

LPE: Breaking the Rules, Why Disobedience and Play Matters

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While journalists inside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrated with the powerful, we brought them the face of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and asked a simple question: why are you silent while your colleagues are being killed? From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran, reporters are being killed by Israel, civilians are under bombardment. History will remember who spoke up and who partied with war criminals.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
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NOW: Activists confront Pete Hegseth and the endless cycle of sanctions, bombings, and occupation in Iran carried out in our name. Their message was clear: the American people are tired of imperial wars that destroy families abroad while making no one safer at home. Leave the region to the people of the region. Peace, sovereignty, and dignity now

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
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“War criminal’s wife!” CODEPINK activists confronted the spouse of Pete Hegseth over the children killed by U.S. bombs and the families shattered by war. Those ordering bombings that kill children should not be normalized, celebrated, or shielded from public outrage. If power refuses accountability, the public will deliver the outrage itself.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK