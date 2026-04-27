FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia to Participate in May Day National Shutdown

PHILADELPHIA– CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia plans to join the May Day National Shutdown on May 1, 2026, as part of a nationwide movement advocating for workers' rights and social justice. The organization will collaborate with local groups to hold a rally at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cottman and Frankford Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.

The May Day National Shutdown calls for a halt to business as usual, urging workers, students, and families to refrain from work, school, and shopping to emphasize the need for systemic change. The movement's demands include prioritizing workers over billionaires, ending wars, and abolishing ICE.

CODEPINK is joining to bring the message of: No war! No genocide! No ICE! Yes to a peace economy that cares for people and planet! The May Day rally in Philadelphia is part of a broader series of events taking place across the country.

For more information, please contact Julia Thomé at [email protected].

###