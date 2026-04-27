FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Diego to Join May Day Rally and March at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO — CODEPINK San Diego will host a rally and march on May 1, 2025, at Chicano Park to commemorate International Workers' Day and advocate for the abolition of ICE. The event begins at noon and includes speeches, a march toward City College, and a banner drop at the Sampson Street bridge.

The rally aims to address the expansion of the war economy, U.S. imperialism, and the need for universal healthcare, social housing, and education. Organizers are calling for the immediate closure of ICE detention centers and for President Donald Trump and his administration to be held accountable for war crimes committed.

The event is co-sponsored by various organizations, including the ACCE Institute, City Heights Defense Committee, Detention Resistance, The Border Church, La Tierra Mia, American Friends Service Committee, Association of Raza Educators, San Diego Democratic Socialists, San Diego Socialists, Friends of Friendship Park, Community Self-Defense Coalition, Labor Solidarity Action Network, San Diego Tenants Union, Socialist Alternative, Industrial Workers of the World, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Students for Justice in Palestine, MEChA, and Veterans for Peace.

For more information, contact Aimee, Nasreen, or Leslie at [email protected].

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