FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Detroit Joins May Day 2026 Rally Advocating Workers' Rights

DETROIT -- CODEPINK Detroit will join the May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires rally, scheduled for May 1 at 4 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, 2231 Michigan Ave., Detroit. The event, co-sponsored by May Day Detroit and the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO, aims to advocate for workers' rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

International Workers' Day, or May Day, is a global day of solidarity for workers to unite in pursuit of equitable labor practices. This year's rally in Detroit underscores the city's historical significance in the labor movement and its ongoing commitment to worker advocacy.

“May Day serves as both a day of recognition and protest, where we come together to advocate for workers’ rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions around the world,” said Metro Detroit AFL-CIO President Daryl Newman. “That’s why we’re gathering in Detroit — the beating heart of Michigan’s labor movement.”

The rally will feature speeches from labor leaders, community organizers, and workers, highlighting the challenges faced by the working class and the need for systemic change.

CODEPINK Detroit's involvement aligns with its mission to promote peace and social justice. It draws a connection between workers' rights and the antiwar movement, which advocates for policies that prioritize people over profits.

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