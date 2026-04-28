CODEPINK Sonoma County to Hold 'Shutdown the War Economy' May Day Protest Outside General Dynamics
29 April 2026

“ARREST HEGSETH FOR WAR CRIMES!” CODEPINK Confronts Secretary of War (Crimes) Pete Hegseth
29 April 2026

CODEPINK San Diego Joins May Day Rally and March
28 April 2026

CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia to Join May Day National Shutdown Rally in PhiIly
28 April 2026