FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 29, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Pedro to Host 'Palestine Report Back' Event

SAN PEDRO – CODEPINK San Pedro will host "Palestine Report Back: On the Ground in the Occupied West Bank" on Thursday, April 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Collage, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. The event will feature members of JustMedia sharing firsthand accounts from their recent visit to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank.

The presentation aims to provide the community with insights into the current situation in the West Bank, highlighting the experiences of Palestinians under occupation. Attendees will have the opportunity to view photographs and hear narratives detailing the conditions observed during the trip.

Recent reports from organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations have documented escalating tensions and human rights concerns in the region. Amnesty International noted an "unprecedented escalation" in Israel's expansion of illegal settlements and measures facilitating the takeover of Palestinian land. Similarly, the UN Palestinian Rights Committee condemned Israeli actions that undermine Palestinian land rights in the occupied West Bank.

The event seeks to foster a deeper understanding of these developments and encourage informed dialogue within the community. Members of the press are invited to attend and cover the event.

For more information, please contact Rachel at [email protected].

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