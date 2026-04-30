FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Activist Arrested for Disrupting War Criminal Pete Hegseth at Senate Hearing

WASHINGTON — For the second straight day, CODEPINK has confronted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, demanding accountability for the war crimes he has committed. Today, activist Gus was arrested after disrupting Hegseth’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I’m being arrested because I oppose the war in Iran,” stated CODEPINK D.C. activist Gus, as he was led away in handcuffs.

“What do you think about the 160 young girls who were killed on the first day of the war? Absolutely despicable. He is a war criminal. This needs to be stopped,” he continued.

The public is demanding answers that Congress has failed to obtain. As Secretary of War, Hegseth has launched unprovoked wars, bombed an Iranian elementary school killing over 170 school children, and murdered nearly 100 fishermen in the Caribbean under the unproven guise of fighting “narco-terrorism.” Congress’s deadline for answers on the Minab school bombing has passed with silence from Hegesth.

Gus was detained and arrested by Capitol Police and has since been released.

For more information on CODEPINK’s Arrest Hegseth campaign or on today’s disruption, please contact Melissa at [email protected]

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