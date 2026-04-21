FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

“Shutdown the War Economy,” CODEPINK to Join Antiwar Contingent at D.C.’s May Day March and Rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CODEPINK is joining the antiwar contingent for the upcoming May Day march and rally in Washington, D.C., scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026. The May Day event is part of a national day of action, urging individuals to refrain from work, school, and shopping to protest against war and the policies of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The march will start at 12 p.m. at the Washington Monument. The anti-war contingent will be meeting between 17th and Constitution Ave. NW. The march will be followed by a rally featuring speeches from various advocacy groups and community leaders.

CODEPINK's involvement underscores its commitment to ending U.S. military interventions abroad and addressing domestic issues exacerbated by the war economy. Since January, the US has started a full-fledged war against Iran. Nearly two hundred children were killed in one strike, on the first day of the war alone. Thousands of people have been killed, gas prices are skyrocketing everywhere, and the Trump Administration’s policies are destroying lives from the U.S. to Cuba to Iran.

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