Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth: On this episode, CODEPINK feministas Marcy Winograd, Danaka Katovich and Olivia DiNucci discuss the importance of the May Day Strong General Strike demanding an end to US wars and occupations. Their conversation then turns to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, media complicity with Empire and CODEPINK’s “Arrest Hegseth” campaign. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.