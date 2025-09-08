Check out our activities for the Week of September 8, 2025

Excerpt from "Housing Ethnic Cleansing: How Airbnb Legitimizes Occupation" by Jenin M.
This week, CODEPINK Dallas set sail on their freedom flotilla "land boat" in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- From Doha to the UN: Turning Israel’s Terror Into Global Action
- Housing Ethnic Cleansing: How Airbnb Legitimizes Occupation
- Two Incendiary Bombs dropped on Gaza Flotilla Ships in Past Two Days
- Gaza Flotilla in Tunis Attacked By Explosives Delivered by a Drones
- "We Will Not Be Silent:" Hearing Stilled Voices of the Gaza Genocide
- I’m out of jail!
- A Good Reminder
- Bay Area CODEPINK to Hold Noise Action Outside Israeli Consulate
- BREAKING: Trump, Vance, Rubio, and Hegseth DISRUPTED by CODEPINK
- Statement on Israel’s Attack on Qatar: It's Time for World Leaders to Wake Up
- Medea Benjamin ARRESTED at U.S. Capitol for Asking Question About Qatar Attack
- CODEPINK and Allies to Hold Rally Outside British Embassy in DC in Solidarity with Palestine Action
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up September, 2025
RADIO
Episode 316: Tactics for Opposing Genocide: Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions: In this episode, CODEPINK talks to Ashish Prashar, a political strategist and human rights activist, to talk about Airbnb’s role in occupation and how we can work towards corporate accountability.
WEBINAR
Tactics for Opposing Genocide: Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions w/ Ashish Prashar!
WEBINAR
Why does Trump want to invade Chicago?
WEBINAR
Meet the Next Generation of LPE
Arrested for “impeding” a Congress member.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 9, 2025
This is what happens when you stand for peace in the U.S. they harass and criminalize you while Congress funds genocide.
Call Rep. Darrell Issa’s office. Demand he drop the bogus charges and stop supporting Israel’s bombing campaigns in… pic.twitter.com/QHFlwZPHkR
CODEPINK activists disrupted Trump, Vance, Hegseth, Rubio, and other cabinet members’ dinner.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 10, 2025
They feast while Gaza starves.
Trump is the Hitler of our time.
Free DC. Free Palestine!
Stop terrorizing communities all over the world!! pic.twitter.com/dPLeWIwHLH
September 11, 2025
HANDS OFF VENEZUELA! 💗 🇻🇪 This past weekend, New Yorkers rallied to demand an end to U.S. aggression towards Venezuela.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
WE SUPPORT PALESTINE ACTION! CODEPINK D.C. rallied at the UK Embassy in Washington D.C. to protest the UK government's ban on Palestine Action. Shame on the UK.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
In the past week alone, Israel has bombed 6 countries. How many people does Israel get to bomb before the world has had enough? Even while it launches airstrikes across the SWANA region, Israel is still carrying out a ground invasion, raids in the West Bank, and a starvation campaign across the entire Gaza Strip. Israel continues to show us it is not interested in a ceasefire by repeatedly using negotiations as a trap to carry out more assassinations and attacks on sovereign nations. Israel is not seeking peace — its objective is the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and the U.S. is a willing partner in it. Take action with us at codepink.org/palestine♬ original sound - CODEPINK