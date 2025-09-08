Check out our activities for the Week of September 8, 2025

Skip navigation

Week of September 8, 2025

Excerpt from "Housing Ethnic Cleansing: How Airbnb Legitimizes Occupation" by Jenin M.

This week, CODEPINK Dallas set sail on their freedom flotilla "land boat" in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla!

Episode 316: Tactics for Opposing Genocide: Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions: In this episode, CODEPINK talks to Ashish Prashar, a political strategist and human rights activist, to talk about Airbnb’s role in occupation and how we can work towards corporate accountability.

CODEPINK posters

Tactics for Opposing Genocide: Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions w/ Ashish Prashar!

Why does Trump want to invade Chicago?

Meet the Next Generation of LPE

HANDS OFF VENEZUELA! 💗 🇻🇪 This past weekend, New Yorkers rallied to demand an end to U.S. aggression towards Venezuela.

WE SUPPORT PALESTINE ACTION! CODEPINK D.C. rallied at the UK Embassy in Washington D.C. to protest the UK government's ban on Palestine Action. Shame on the UK.

In the past week alone, Israel has bombed 6 countries. How many people does Israel get to bomb before the world has had enough? Even while it launches airstrikes across the SWANA region, Israel is still carrying out a ground invasion, raids in the West Bank, and a starvation campaign across the entire Gaza Strip. Israel continues to show us it is not interested in a ceasefire by repeatedly using negotiations as a trap to carry out more assassinations and attacks on sovereign nations. Israel is not seeking peace — its objective is the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and the U.S. is a willing partner in it. Take action with us at codepink.org/palestine

