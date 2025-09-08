Check out our activities for the Week of September 8, 2025

In the past week alone, Israel has bombed 6 countries. How many people does Israel get to bomb before the world has had enough? Even while it launches airstrikes across the SWANA region, Israel is still carrying out a ground invasion, raids in the West Bank, and a starvation campaign across the entire Gaza Strip. Israel continues to show us it is not interested in a ceasefire by repeatedly using negotiations as a trap to carry out more assassinations and attacks on sovereign nations. Israel is not seeking peace — its objective is the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and the U.S. is a willing partner in it. Take action with us at codepink.org/palestine