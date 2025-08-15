It’s been a busy week. First, I was thrown in jail for simply asking a member of Congress what he thought about Israel bombing Qatar. He tried to have a staff member take my phone, and then he called the police on me! I’ve been in Congress nearly every day for two years now trying to raise up peace and justice. I’ve been arrested on numerous occasions, but I can’t lie to you about how shocked I was at the way I was treated on Tuesday. When Israel is attacking ceasefire negotiators, bombing schools and residential buildings, sniping children, starving nearly two million people, and bombing other sovereign nations – shouldn’t the war criminals be the ones thrown in jail instead of peace activists?

I – along with CODEPINK and countless activists across the country – are clearly under attack now more than ever as repression against our movements escalates nationwide.

My arrest didn’t stop us. The very same night, CODEPINKers ran into President Trump at a restaurant in DC. They had a reservation and were in the dining room when Trump and his whole cabinet walked in. Yes, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump himself. This wasn’t the first time CODEPINK’s peacefully raised our voices against war criminals, but it was surreal seeing CODEPINKers look Trump in the eye and hold up Palestinian flags. They chanted “Free DC, Free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time,” to his face and the entire cabinet as they were being seated for dinner. Talk about speaking truth to power.

One of the biggest lies told about CODEPINK is that we are funded by foreign governments, at least that's what these politicians tell me when I ask them about the genocide!

While members of Congress constantly slander us, call for sham investigations, and even order for our arrest, we will not be silenced!

Every day, we see videos come out of Gaza that seem more disturbing than the day before. It’s the US, our country and our president that is greenlighting all this horror. Donald Trump shouldn’t be able to dine in DC restaurants, where he’s ordered the National Guard and ICE to harass the people, undeterred by the genocide he is helping to commit against the Palestinian people. For over twenty-three years, CODEPINK’s been a loud voice for peace inside the belly of the beast and we have no intention of stopping, no matter what.

Every sign you see me hold up in Congress, every peace flag, and every piece of educational material we put out to educate the public on the horrors of war is made possible by individual donors who believe in our mission.

PS: You don't need the new iPhone. Join us in rising against tech billionaire support for facism and genocide by signing our demands to Apple CEO Tim Cook.