[Attack on Global Sumud Flotilla's "Alma". Source.]

By Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright

For the past two nights around 11:30pm Tunisia time, Israeli forces have dropped incendiary bombs from quadcopter drones on boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla in the waters near Tunis, Tunisia. On the night of September 8, 2025, the first incendiary bomb hit the deck of the lead ship of the flotilla, the “Familia,” causing a fire.

The second incendiary bomb dropped from a quadcopter drone hit the “Alma” ship in the night of September 9, 2025 and again caused a fire to break out.

The Global Sumud Flotilla will not Stop the Mission

The Global Sumud Flotilla issued a statement that the flotilla will not be deterred by the incendiary bombs:

“The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that on September 9, another boat in our fleet - the “Alma” - was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters. The boat, sailing under the British flag, sustained fire damage on its top deck. The fire has since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew are safe. An investigation is currently underway and when more information is available it will be released immediately. This marks the second such attack in two days.

These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission. The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people presses forward with determination and resolve.”

Incendiary Device Recovered on Alma Ship

Following the drone strike on the Alma ship, crew members recovered a charred electronic device from the deck. The Global Sumud Flotilla said: “While a full investigation is ongoing, the presence of such a device provides further indication that the boat was deliberately targeted. All passengers and crew remain safe, and the mission to break the siege on Gaza continues undeterred.”

History of Israel Dropping Incendiary Bombs on Palestinians in Gaza

Israel has a sordid history of dropping incendiary devices from small quadcopter drones to wound or kill Palestinians in Gaza, deliberately targeting civilians in tents, vehicles and health centers.

Most recently, on September 3, 2025, Israeli forces reportedly used quadcopter drones to drop incendiary bombs on ambulances parked outside a clinic in Gaza City, causing a fire.

The use of incendiary weapons is prohibited in civilian-populated areas under international humanitarian law.

Ann Wright is a retired US Army Colonel and former US diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to the US war on Iraq. She has been a part of the Gaza Freedom Coalition since 2010. She is the co-author of Dissent: Voices of Conscience.