FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Bay Area Activists to Confront Israeli Genocide in Gaza at Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO -- CODEPINK Bay Area and Extinction Rebellion Peace will hold a "Noise Action" protest at the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco on September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., demanding an end to the genocide and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Protesters will use symbolic red hands and chants to call for an immediate cessation of the ongoing genocide that is now approaching 2 years, and the lifting of the blockade that has severely restricted access to life-saving goods and services for Gaza's residents.

This action coincides with the Global Sumud Flotilla's efforts to break the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. The flotilla, comprising over 50 vessels from more than 44 countries, including activists like Greta Thunberg, departed from various Mediterranean ports in late August and early September 2025. Despite facing drone attacks in Tunisian waters, the flotilla remains committed to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The protest also seeks to highlight the role of the United States in the conflict. The U.S. continues to provide military aid and political cover to Israel, directly contributing to the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in the region.

Cynthia Papermaster, an organizer with CODEPINK Bay Area, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "The U.S. continues to fund the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Israel would not be able to starve and murder civilians in Gaza without U.S. support. We are confronting the zionist Israeli entity located in San Francisco's Financial District with our bloody hands and voices to say "Enough. Stop the slaughter. Stop starving civilians.”

“The U.S. government finances these war crimes, making us complicit in killing innocent people in Gaza daily. It's unconscionable," she continued.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place at the Israeli Consulate, located at 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco, on September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Papermaster at [email protected].

###