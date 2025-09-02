FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 9, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected] or Olivia DiNucci | [email protected]

Peace Activists to Hold Solidarity Protest at British Embassy in DC

“We Are All Palestine Action – We Oppose Genocide”

Washington, D.C. — On Tuesday, September 9, from 4–5 pm, activists will gather in front of the British Embassy (3100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C.) to show solidarity with the 857 people arrested in London this past weekend for nothing more than holding signs that read “I oppose genocide; I support Palestine Action.”

Across the UK, peaceful demonstrators have been criminalized under terrorism laws simply for expressing solidarity with Palestine Action—a grassroots movement confronting weapons manufacturers complicit in Israel’s assault on Gaza. Arresting 857 people in one day alone marks an appalling mass crackdown on free expression.

Event Details

Where: Embassy, 3100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 4:00–5:00 PM

“Arresting hundreds for free speech makes a mockery of the UK’s claim to be a democratic country that respects human rights,” said CODEPINK Co-founder Medea Benjamin. “We stand with our sisters and brothers in the UK to say: opposing genocide is not a crime.”

The demonstration will feature a noise protest as embassy staff depart and a live call-in from CODEPINK London, with updates from the ground about the escalating repression.

