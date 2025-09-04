FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK’s Statement on Israel’s Attack on Qatar and Alleged Attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla

How many countries does Israel get to bomb, how many people do they get to murder before world leaders have had enough?

Within the past 24 hours, Israel has bombed Qatar, a sovereign nation that was holding peace talks, and allegedly attacked the “Family Boat” vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla. CODEPINK not only condemns these illegal and immoral acts, but we demand to know: how many more terrorist acts by Israel is the world going to allow?

Israel has established itself as a regional aggressor that operates with a blatant disregard for international law and sovereign boundaries. Its actions are an attempt to divert attention from an imminent ground invasion of Gaza City. Israel's true objective is not a ceasefire but the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. The US is fully aware of Israel’s intentions and actively collaborates with it.

This collaboration is evidenced by the blatant plan to lure ceasefire negotiators into a single location under the pretense of peace talks, only to attempt to assassinate them. This is a complete rejection of a diplomatic solution - something Israel has no intention of reaching. This attack on foreign soil also serves as a direct challenge to Qatar, proving that neither its borders, laws, nor financial influence can deter Israeli strikes.

It is past time that Qatar and all other countries wake up and realize that Israel is never going to agree to a ceasefire. Peace negotiations are essentially antithetical to Israel and a trap for more assassinations and attacks on sovereign nations. It is time world leaders take a principled stand in defense of the people of Gaza. The more the international community fails to hold Israel accountable, the more brazen it becomes in their war crimes. How many countries does Israel get to bomb, how many people do they get to murder before world leaders have had enough?

