[Llouis Jean / AFP]

“Gaza fuels our moral clarity, our political will, and our sense of responsibility to act with integrity, with vigilance, and with organized discipline."

— Loubna Qutami from the Palestinian Feminist Collective at the second annual People’s Conference for Palestine.

It was inspiring to see so many people gathering together for Gaza at the second annual People’s Conference for Palestine. Coming out of a weekend filled with revolutionary optimism and shared responsibility, we face the difficult reality that we are privileged enough to talk about the suffering around the world from thousands of miles away, while there are real people living through it in real time.

We must always remember that we ourselves live on stolen land, in a country complicit in carrying out and sustaining genocide. Even our civilian infrastructure is being used to ship off weapons to kill Palestinians in Gaza. For example, we learned at the conference that the Oakland International Airport has been involved in at least 280 shipments of military cargo to Israel since January 2025.*

👉Tell the Oakland Airport to stop allowing the shipment of military cargo to Gaza!

With those same weapons, Israel killed the prime minister of Yemen in a futile attempt to stifle dissent. Such losses have never dejected the popular struggle — leaders come and go, but the principle of rejecting anti-colonialism has and will always remain at the heart of resilience in the region.

It’s obvious that Israel and the U.S. are scrambling. Surely, they thought that the world would have forgotten Palestine after two years of non-stop genocide, but the people are not so naive. They could see right through the actions of President Trump, when he recently suspended all U.S. visas for Palestinians passport holders and barred the Palestinian Authority from attending the United Nations General Assembly — where several countries are expected to recognize Palestine as a state. It is apparent to the world that this is an act of fascistic power aimed at upholding Zionism — and in the same vein, allowing our civilian airports to be used as transport hubs for war is a reprehensible example of Israeli and U.S. solidarity.

👉Tell Oakland Airport to choose humanity and stop the shipment of military aid to Israel!

Clearly the U.S.-Israel war machine is crumbling, because for the first time in history, more countries than ever are recognizing Palestine as a state, and some are even sanctioning Israel, like Belgium. It is unusual to witness western countries taking stances that oppose one another when it comes to the Middle East, but we aren’t living in a normal timeline. What is happening in Gaza is far from normal, and the world must unite to stop the bloodshed and forced starvation.

In response to the growing public outcry, Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a meeting with the Israeli parliament this week to discuss annexing more land in the West Bank. I think we have all seen by now that the harder Israel pushes its genocidal agenda, the more people around the world wake up. This is Israel’s repeated mistake.

Another lesson I took away from the conference this year is that the resilience of the Palestinian people is truly like no other. As a Palestinian myself, I already knew this, but it’s different to hear first-hand accounts from people who have been to Gaza. For example, we heard Dr. Mohammad Mustafa talk about his experience as an emergency physician who has been on medical missions to Gaza twice since the genocide began. He mentioned a nine-year-old girl who had arrived at his hospital holding her younger brother limp in her arms.

She told him that Israel had just bombed her home and killed her entire family. She and her brother were the only two remaining, but he was unconscious and badly hurt. Even though she herself was injured and traumatized, and had no parents or older family members, she had the courage to gather her brother in her arms and walk barefoot for miles in the dark to get him to the hospital. She walked all by herself with the sounds of drones above her, and the reality that her home and entire family had just been destroyed.

If a nine-year-old girl can face unimaginable odds with such courage for the people and land she loves, then we have no excuse. We must give everything we can to the struggle we claim to love—nothing less is worthy of her sacrifice. It is our responsibility to mirror the resilience that the people of Palestine have shown the world. With the Global Sumud Flotilla recently starting its journey towards Gaza, and thousands of dockworkers threatening mass strikes if Europe blocks them, the people are moving forward valiantly and diligently to end this genocide.

Israel can annex land, bomb homes, and martyr thousands, but the struggle will never be lost. Our hopes and values remain, and we will continue to fight until every nine-year-old girl in Palestine is able to live a normal and happy childhood.

The least we could do is resist our infrastructure being used to carry out genocide. 👉 Sign the petition to the Port of Oakland!

👉 Here are more ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

* Read The Palestinian Youth Movement and Oakland People’s Arm Embargo’s Report here.

Read our People’s Conference for Palestine Report Back here!

Pictured below: CODEPINK community members joined last weekend's conference participants to support the sailing of the Global Sumud Flotilla!