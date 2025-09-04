FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 9, 2025

Human Rights Activist and CODEPINK Co-founder Medea Benjamin Arrested in U.S. Capitol for Asking a Question

WASHINGTON – This morning, peace activist and CODEPINK cofounder Medea Benjamin was arrested inside the U.S. Capitol for the "crime" of asking a question. When she asked Rep. Darrell Issa about Israel's attack on Qatar, he refused to answer. Instead, his staff escalated the situation by attempting to seize her phone before calling the police.

She was arrested and charged by Capitol Police with “impeding a congressperson,” or 18 U.S.C. § 111. This is a blatant misuse of power to silence dissent. The entire interaction, captured on video, proves her innocence.

“Medea’s arrest is an outrageous attempt to intimidate her and the people from asking common-sense questions to our elected officials. The war criminals who are bombing Gaza and Qatar should be arrested — not peace activists,” said CODEPINK’s co-director Danaka Katovich.

This is a textbook example of fascism: unchecked power of the state wielded against a citizen for daring to question U.S. complicity in war crimes. Rep. Issa demonstrates more outrage at a constituent's query than at the atrocities he enables with our tax dollars.

CODEPINK demands Medea’s immediate release and all charges dropped. A peace advocate representing the majority opinion of the American people must never be arrested in "the People's House" for exercising her First Amendment rights.

