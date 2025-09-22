Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of September 22, 2025

Excerpt from "China Is Not Our Enemy: A History" by Megan Russell

This week, CODEPINK took to the streets of NYC during the UN general assembly, joining thousands to demand Netanyahu's arrest and an end to the genocide.

Episode 318: Drawing the Line at the Pentagon, for the Planet: In this episode, hear excerpts from the War Is Not Green Movement Building Mini-Summit in NYC titled Drawing the Line: At the Pentagon, for the Planet.

China Is Not Our Enemy: Campaign Action Series Kick Off Webinar

#AppleLaunch

Drawing the Line At the Pentagon For the People Mini-Summit

Today should have been Dr. Refaat Al-Areer's 46th birthday. Israel killed Dr. Refaat in a targeted assassination because of his vocal and public rejection of Zionism. Today, we must continue Dr. Refaat's legacy and committment for the total liberation of Palestine.

NOW: A crowd of protestors is at the UN as the General Assembly meets to demand an end to the US & Israel's genocide in Gaza.

At the UN General Assembly, President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro denounced U.S. complicity in genocide and declared: ‘There is no superior race, no chosen people of God. Neither the United States nor Israel is.’ If only our government had the courage to speak this truth…

