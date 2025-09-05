We write to you with heavy hearts and a deep sense of urgency. We are Venezuelan women – one living in Venezuela, one in the United States – united by the same pain, the same fear of war and escalation, and the same determination to defend peace in our countries.

On September 15, President Trump ordered a strike on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean, killing three people. Just two weeks earlier, 11 Venezuelans were killed in a similar attack. 14 lives erased within days. No proof offered, no accountability, only the repeated claim of “drug boats” and “narcoterrorists.” But even if that claim is true, these were extrajudicial killings, carried out without transparency, without trial, in violation of international law.

Now is the time to stand united. Join our Rapid Response Team for Venezuela so that together we can raise our voices and stop this war before it expands further.

These attacks are not abstract for us. They are deliberate steps in a dangerous strategy. They are meant to provoke Venezuela into making a “wrong move,” so that Washington can call Venezuelans the “aggressors” and justify escalation. Sounds familiar, right? These attacks, the brutal sanctions, and the immense US military build-up in the region are meant to terrorize us, to keep our families in permanent fear. They are meant to manufacture a story, recycling words like “narcoterrorist” and “drug boat” to justify violence, just as the U.S. once did in Colombia and Iraq. And they are meant to clear the way for a US invasion and for resource theft.

We reject the absurd notion that Venezuela is a threat to the United States. Venezuela is a joyful, resilient, and generous people who do not deserve to live under siege. We are mothers, workers, students, and elders. A people who have built life and community even under blockade. To call us a danger is to erase our humanity and the simple truth that all we want is peace and dignity in our own land.

That is why we are building this Rapid Response Team.Because if things escalate, we need to be ready to act together: to flood Congress with calls, to break the silence of the media, and to show solidarity with Venezuelan people holding the line for peace.

And while these attacks are carried out from above, it is women who feel the weight on the ground. Mothers, grandmothers, and daughters live with the tension of never knowing when the next strike will come, carrying the memories of blockade and siege that already scar our lives.

We live in a state of alert, bracing for the next blow before we can even grieve the last one. That is not life. And yet, it is women who remain at the center of resistance. When sanctions and shortages hit hardest, it was women who organized: planting food when imports disappeared, building communal farms, creating local peace economies.

Today, Venezuela produces far more of its own food than it once did, because women and communities refused to surrender. That hard-won resilience is also why we fear escalation because when a people shows it cannot be broken, empire always looks for harsher ways to strike. But as we say in Venezuela: Aqui nadie se rinde – here nobody surrenders.

The real threat is not Venezuela. It is the attempt to crush our fragile steps toward recovery, to steal our resources, and to destroy our right to live with dignity. What is under attack are the small but vital gains: reopening businesses, bringing loved ones home, daring to dream again after years of blockade and siege.

And here is the truth: most Americans agree with us. A recent YouGov poll shows a clear majority of people in the U.S. oppose military involvement in Venezuela. The people of the U.S. do not want war. It is politicians who are dragging us toward it – because they want to control what belongs to the Venezuelan people: our oil, our minerals, our water, our dignity.

Please join our Rapid Response Team. We need to be ready to act together and show solidarity with Venezuelan people holding the line for peace.

All we want is the simple right to sleep without fear, to raise our children without the shadow of war, and to live with dignity in our own land.

With love, urgency, and defiance,

Michelle, Laura and the entire CODEPINK team

