London Peace Activists Join Global Protests Targeting US-UK Military Bases in Cyprus

LONDON —Activists in the United Kingdom, United States, and Cyprus have announced a global day of action with coordinated protests on Sept. 28, 2025, opposing the use of British and American military bases in Cyprus for intelligence operations supporting Israeli military actions in Gaza.

The demonstrations aim to draw attention to the role of RAF Akrotiri, a British base in Cyprus, in facilitating surveillance flights that provide intelligence to Israeli forces. The London protest is scheduled for September 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. at the Ministry of Defence, Whitehall, London SW1A 2HB, United Kingdom. Participants are encouraged to bring banners and placards to express their opposition to the use of U.S. resources in overseas military operations.

Reports indicate that Britain has been leasing spy planes from Sierra Nevada Corporation, a U.S.-based defense contractor, to conduct these operations. These aircraft have been used for intelligence-gathering missions over Gaza, with operations conducted from the British base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Reports indicate that the intelligence collected has been shared with Israeli forces, contributing to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

These surveillance flights have contributed to the bombing in Gaza that has resulted in significant civilian casualties. Decisions made by the UK Ministry of Defence in London, executed at RAF Akrotiri, and supported by U.S. defense contractors, implicate these nations in the genocide of Palestinians as well as international war crimes.

