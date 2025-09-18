FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept 24, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK LA and Entertainment Labor for Palestine Announce Boycott Actions at Comic-Con Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- CODEPINK LA and Entertainment Labor for Palestine have announced plans to stage boycott actions at Comic-Con Los Angeles on September 27, targeting the upcoming film "Scream 7." The group aims to call attention to recent industry decisions that have silenced pro-Palestinian voices and whitewashed Israel’s role in the ongoing genocide.

The boycott follows the dismissal of Mexican actress Melissa Barrera from the "Scream" franchise by Spyglass Media Group. Barrera was reportedly fired after expressing support for Palestinians during the Israel-Gaza conflict. Her termination is an act of blacklisting and a broader effort to silence voices advocating for Palestinian rights, particularly those of women of color.

"Spyglass Media Group fired Melissa from Scream 7 after she acknowledged Israel's genocide in Gaza on a social media post. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry recently concluded that Israel indeed has committed genocide in Gaza. Spyglass Media Group, at the very least, should issue an apology to Melissa. Their firing of Melissa from Scream 7 is no different than CBS canceling Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show", or ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel, we cannot stand quiet as Hollywood lays out the red carpet for fascism." - Miriam Arghandiwal, Entertainment Labor for Palestine

"Scream" cast members Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, and Jamie Kennedy are scheduled to appear at a panel during Comic-Con. Protesters plan to gather outside the event to raise awareness about the "Boycott Scream 7" campaign and urge audiences to refrain from supporting the film, slated for release on February 27, 2026.

Comic-Con Los Angeles, one of the largest pop-culture events in the United States, serves as a platform to address Hollywood's complicity in suppressing pro-Palestinian voices and promoting controversial portrayals.

For more information, please contact Miriam at [email protected]

###