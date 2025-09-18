FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 24, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga

Reno Peace Activists to Hold Protest Targeting Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Role in Genocide

RENO, Nevada – CODEPINK Reno to join the global day of action on September 28, 2025, opposing the U.S. military's role in providing intelligence to Israel, which has been implicated in airstrikes over Gaza. The protest is part of a coordinated global effort spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

The action aims to draw attention to the involvement of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), a Nevada-based defense contractor, in leasing surveillance aircraft to the British military. These aircraft have been used for intelligence-gathering missions over Gaza, with operations conducted from the British base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Reports indicate that the intelligence collected has been shared with Israeli forces, potentially contributing to military actions in the region.

The Reno protest is scheduled for September 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm at the southeast entrance of Legends Mall, located at the intersection of Sparks Boulevard and Lincoln Way in Reno, Nevada. Participants are encouraged to bring banners and placards to express their opposition to the use of U.S. resources in overseas military operations.

SNC, headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, has secured multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, including a $13.1 billion agreement with the U.S. Air Force in 2024. The company's involvement in international surveillance operations has raised concerns among activists about the ethical implications of private defense contractors participating in foreign conflicts.

For more information, please contact CODEPINK Reno

