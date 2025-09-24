Last month, China’s State Council released a document titled The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2024. This annual report mirrors the United States’ frequent use of “human rights” rhetoric as a weapon against China, and showcases the hypocrisy of the U.S. claiming to wage war in the name of human rights, while systematically infringing on them at home and abroad. While U.S. officials cite alleged abuses in China to justify military buildup and preparations for conflict, the report lays bare Washington’s own deep record of institutional violence, inequality, and repression, as well as its continuous violation of international law.

From mass shootings and police brutality to systemic racism, mass incarceration, voter suppression, and the suffering of migrants at the border, the report shows that the United States fails to protect even the most basic rights of its own people. Abroad, Washington’s endless wars, unilateral sanctions, and military occupations have caused untold devastation, from the Middle East to Latin America, while always hiding behind the false banner of “human rights” and “democracy.”

Despite the importance of this report, U.S. mainstream media has almost completely ignored it. The silence is telling: when China is accused, headlines flood the news cycle to justify increased military spending, but when the mirror is held up to America’s own abuses, the coverage disappears. This blackout shields the public from understanding how “human rights” are manipulated as a political weapon and allows Washington’s war narrative against China to continue unchecked.

👉 Send the Human Rights Report to Mainstream Media to Demand They Cover the Story and Stop Driving War!

The U.S. has long used “human rights” as a selective tool to justify war and intervention while backing catastrophic violence abroad. China’s report specifically points out how the U.S. government funds the genocide in Gaza by “providing unwavering military and diplomatic support to Israel, repeatedly thwarting international efforts to secure a ceasefire.” Not only that, but the consistent use of unilateral sanctions has led to countless humanitarian crises around the globe.

A full analysis of U.S. human rights abuses makes it exceptionally clear that the war on China has nothing to do with protecting the human rights or democracy of global populations, but everything to do with protecting “American interests” — which are largely monetary and tied to U.S. corporations, the true ruling class. As China points out, “money controls U.S. politics” and “the manipulators behind big money politics are in fact financiers who seek to maximize their own interests.”

It is clear that the U.S. war narratives against China are built on deception, not moral principle. The political obsession with painting China as an ultimate evil intent on destroying the “American way of life” is nothing more than war propaganda that attempts to disguise U.S. militarism as a necessity. But true peace and security cannot be achieved through military force and profit-driven agendas; it can only be achieved through international cooperation and mutual respect.

We must demand that the mainstream media hold the U.S. government accountable for how it weaponizes “human rights” while funding violence, exploiting global populations, and letting corporate interests dictate policy. Only by exposing the truth can we challenge militarism, defend genuine human rights, and work toward a world where peace and justice are prioritized over profit and power.

👉 Share the Human Rights Report with Major Media Outlets and Insist They Report the Truth!

Peace and solidarity,

Megan, Jodie, and the CODEPINK Team

🎥 Join us Friday, September 26 at 2pm ET for our Lunch Action Calling Party to send the petition to major media outlets and the China Hate Committee!

🎥 RSVP to our webinar Palestine, China, & the Fight for Humanity to learn about the deep-rooted solidarity between China and Palestine, and how their struggles have long been intertwined in the fight against imperialism.

Contact [email protected] to learn more.

RedNote | Instagram | X