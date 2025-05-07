Check out our activities for the Week of May 12, 2025

Excerpt from "Medea confronts Secretary Kennedy..." by Nour Jaghama
This week, CODEPINK staged a teach-in on Palestine outside the CNN headquarters in LA, confronting them about the violence they enable through their reporting. Send a follow-up letter to CNN to make sure they hear our teaching:
- Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School 2025
- Tell CNN: Learn Your History!
- Tell Cisco: Stop Silencing Pro-Palestine Voices!
- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard: We Need Climate Cooperation with China, Not Militarism!
- Zurich Insurance: Cut Ties with Maersk!
- Welcome Home Maikelys: Letter of Solidarity with Maikelys’ Family
- Tell Bad Bunny: Drop GlobalX and say no to companies that collaborate with ICE
- Tell MSNBC To Have Voices for Peace on Maddow!
- ICE Has No Place in Our Neighborhoods! Toolkit
CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!
- Mother's Day Reportback 2025
- Holding the Weapons Industry Responsible for War Crimes—Oxford Union Debates
- We Were So Close: Life After Conscience and the Abraham Accords
- Medea confronts Secretary Kennedy...
- YOU DID IT! 💗
- CODEPINK Portland to Bring Nakba Day Message to Weekly Peace March
- CODEPINK Statement: Maikelys Is Back!
- CODEPINK, Artists Against Apartheid & Entertainment Labor 4 Palestine Launch #ViolenceDetox Campaign with Teach-In at CNN in LA
- San Pedro CODEPINK to Rally for Press Freedom on Nakba Day
- PRESS CONFERENCE: U.S. Citizens to File Historic Legal Complaint Charging U.S. Government with Genocide
- L.A. Residents to Rally on Nakba Day Demanding People's Needs Over War and Genocide
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May, 2025
Summer School is BACK!
How CNN Fuels Violence in Palestine | #ViolenceDetox at CNN HQ in LA
Local Peace Economy Gathering | May 7, 2025
FBI, ICE & Domestic Repression - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
WATCH: Even as @SenBooker fights Medicaid cuts, when asked about Israel bombing hospitals with US weapons, he has no response.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 13, 2025
We should be funding hospitals, not bombing them. pic.twitter.com/U8OIWsSlna
A court has ordered the release of Dr. Badar Khan Suri from ICE detention! 💗— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 14, 2025
He was detained by masked agents outside his home nearly two months ago, and has been separated from his wife and child since.
A federal judge found it in the public interest to free him to end the… pic.twitter.com/Q2qE5mIA95
Note these settlers are protected by armed occupation soldiers.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 16, 2025
This is not an aberration, this is part of the colonial occupation of Palestine. https://t.co/3jvThjvuxZ
“These are the sons of my friend Duha. They are being starved in Gaza.” A teacher tried to give Rep. Virginia Foxx a photo of two children actively being starved by Israel. She looked at the photo… and turned away. No words. No comment. Just silence in the face of genocide. This is what complicity looks like. Shame, Rep. Foxx. Stop funding genocide.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Our message today for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: — ICE should not get a penny to terrorize our communities. — Mahmoud Khalil must be freed from ICE detention. — ICE should not exist.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
"WE NEED MONEY FOR MEDICAID, NOT FOR BOMBS, NOT FOR ISRAEL!" Confronting RFK in Congress today:♬ original sound - CODEPINK