Check out our activities for the Week of May 12, 2025

Excerpt from "Medea confronts Secretary Kennedy..." by Nour Jaghama

Read the Action Alert Here

This week, CODEPINK staged a teach-in on Palestine outside the CNN headquarters in LA, confronting them about the violence they enable through their reporting. Send a follow-up letter to CNN to make sure they hear our teaching:

Tell CNN: Learn your history!

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

Episode 300: Nakba 77:  In this Nakba Day episode, we begin with a powerful teach-in from Nour, CODEPINK's Palestine Campaigner, on the history of Palestine and the origins of the Nakba. Then Aaron sits down with Nour to discuss how this history shapes the present and why remembering it is essential to our struggles today.

Summer School is BACK! 

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists for people and the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact. It's time to educate, agitate, and mobilize our communities like never before.

WEBINAR

How CNN Fuels Violence in Palestine | #ViolenceDetox at CNN HQ in LA

WEBINAR

Local Peace Economy Gathering | May 7, 2025

WEBINAR

FBI, ICE & Domestic Repression - CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

“These are the sons of my friend Duha. They are being starved in Gaza.” A teacher tried to give Rep. Virginia Foxx a photo of two children actively being starved by Israel. She looked at the photo… and turned away. No words. No comment. Just silence in the face of genocide. This is what complicity looks like. Shame, Rep. Foxx. Stop funding genocide.

Our message today for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: — ICE should not get a penny to terrorize our communities. — Mahmoud Khalil must be freed from ICE detention. — ICE should not exist.

"WE NEED MONEY FOR MEDICAID, NOT FOR BOMBS, NOT FOR ISRAEL!" Confronting RFK in Congress today:

