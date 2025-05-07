Check out our activities for the Week of May 12, 2025

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

RADIO

Episode 300: Nakba 77: In this Nakba Day episode, we begin with a powerful teach-in from Nour, CODEPINK's Palestine Campaigner, on the history of Palestine and the origins of the Nakba. Then Aaron sits down with Nour to discuss how this history shapes the present and why remembering it is essential to our struggles today.